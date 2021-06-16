Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Updates Set for Wyoming Cancer Program Screening Services

June 16, 2021

The Wyoming Cancer Program, which is part of the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH), is announcing changes to breast, cervical and colorectal screening services.

The program offers financial coverage of breast, cervical and colorectal cancer screenings for eligible Wyoming residents.

“These screenings are critical because they help detect breast, cervical and colorectal cancer at the earliest stages, which increases chances for survival and cure,” said Star Jones, Wyoming Cancer Program manager with WDH. “Most of these cancers don’t have obvious early symptoms.”

Beginning July 1, breast and cervical cancer screening services will expand coverage to include those who are considered underinsured. “This includes people who may have insurance but who cannot afford insurance deductibles or other out-of-pocket expenses,” Jones said.

The program has also has updated the age criteria for colorectal cancer screening coverage to age 50 and older.

“An essential goal of our program is to help eliminate cost as a potential barrier for these important screenings,” Jones said.

Applicants for Wyoming Cancer Program screening services must meet all other eligibility criteria (age, risk factors and income). Applications are available online at health.wyo.gov/cancer or by calling 800-264-1296.

Medical providers and staff involved with the program can find more details about the updates at https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/prevention/cancer/screeningprogramzoom/.

