Sally Hohnberger expounds joys of a life of simplicity and order
Author and speaker Sally Hohnberger shares a series of resources focused on achieving joy through simplicity and order in life.
According to the author and speaker Sally Hohnberger, it's possible to enjoy a life of simplicity and order by focusing on just a small handful of crucial areas. From her home in Colorado's Montrose County, Sally provides a closer look at exactly how to achieve joy and success in this regard.
"A life of simplicity and order is about getting organized and slowing down," explains Sally Hohnberger, speaking from the home she shares with her husband of 49 years, Jim, in Olathe, Colorado.
Sally is an established author. She's also co-owner of Empowered Living Ministries, alongside her husband. Together, the couple has been helping individuals to connect with God since 1984.
It's through Empowered Living Ministries that the couple has made available a number of free resources focused on the joys of a life of simplicity and order. Part of a series of articles titled A Life of Simplicity & Order, in just four pieces of writing, they explain straightforwardly the joys of this way of living.
The series starts with Time Management & Home School Schedules. Parts two and three, meanwhile, are titled Getting Organized and Give Me the Simple Life. "The series concludes with a piece called Slow Down Christian," Sally explains.
Sally Hohnberger has also authored numerous successful books, including a series known as Parenting by The Spirit. The series includes works such as Parenting Your Child by The Spirit, Parenting Your Infant by The Spirit, and Parenting Your Teen by The Spirit.
Her dedication to the joys of a life of simplicity and order is further echoed in several other pieces of writing, also available for free via Empowered Living Ministries. A total of around 50 articles—in a choice of languages, including English, Spanish, Italian, Romanian, and Norwegian—covers subjects such as A Personal Walk With God, The Heart of Marriage, and A Country Experience.
All of these articles, plus a series on parenting by the popular author and speaker, titled Insights for Parents, can be found under the Empowered Living Ministries website's Free Resources section.
Sally Hohnberger welcomes newcomers to email newsletter
At Empowered Living Ministries, Sally Hohnberger is responsible for the organization's regular email newsletters. Already this year, more than a dozen thoughtful and insightful bulletins have been shared with subscribers. These include email newsletters titled Thoughts on End Times, Entering Into God's Salvation, Recapturing Love, and My Divine Companion.
Despite widespread global uncertainty throughout much of 2020, last year, Sally, along with her husband Jim, still managed to successfully share a total of 44 editions of their newsletter with subscribers. These included a heartfelt look at that uncertainty as the pair considered the effects of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Now dating back over a decade, Jim and Sally Hohnberger's newsletters from 2008-2021 are archived and available for interested parties to enjoy on the Empowered Living Ministries website.
