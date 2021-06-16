Now Hiring! Intelligence Analyst Positions Open! (Chattanooga & Knoxville)

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions.

INTELLIGENCE ANALYST 1 | Criminal Investigation Division Knoxville

Job Duties: This is an entry-level position responsible for providing analytical support to Federal, State, and Local law enforcement agencies statewide and nationwide, in response to requests for assistance. Specifically, provides analytical aid to law enforcement through the six designated TBI Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) programs: AMBER Alert, Gangs, Human Trafficking, Missing Children, Sex Offender Registry, and Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitives. Helps collect data and information regarding identified law enforcement areas of study for the preparation of publications. This position also requires significant knowledge and familiarity with products in the Microsoft Office Suite including: Excel, PowerPoint, Publisher, and Word.

Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree.

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply on job opening 19005. This position will be posted on June 16, 2021 – June 22, 2021 for five business days.

INTELLIGENCE ANALYST 1 | Criminal Investigation Division Chattanooga

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply on job opening 19001. This position will be posted on June 16, 2021 – June 22, 2021 for five business days.