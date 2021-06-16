Portable Filtration System Market to touch USD 964 Million by 2027 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

/EIN News/ -- New York, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portable Filtration System Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Portable filtration system Market Research Report: By Flow, Technology, End-User and Region - Forecast till 2027” the market is expected achieve USD 964 Million by 2027, at a 4.02% CAGR.

Enhancing Features that Bolster Market Growth

According to the MRFR report, there are numerous factors that are propelling the global portable filtration system market share. Some of these entail high investments in power generation capacity, the need for better mobile filtration systems, stringent government regulations, increasing investment in the manufacturing sector to reduce environmental degradation across the globe, upcoming power projects, the implementation of filtration technology to reduce the emission of harmful pollutants in power plants, rapid industrialization in emerging economies, robust rise in manufacturing activities, and growing need for renewable energy sources. Besides, the growing need for smart filtration is the latest portable filtration system market trends.

On the contrary, high cost of production of portable filtration systems, availability of cheap alternatives, and emerging renewable and alternate energy sources may limit the global portable filtration system market revenue over the forecast period.





Dominant Key Players on Portable Filtration System Market covered are:

Como Filtration (US)

Norman (US)

Trico Corporation (US)

Stauff (Germany)

Hydac (Germany)

Filtration Group GmbH (Germany)

Serfilco (US)

Y2K (US)

Parker Hannifin (US)

Bakercorp (US)

Bosch Rexroth (Germany)

Pall (US)

MP Filtri (Italy)

DES-Case (US), and

Donaldson Company (US), among others.





COVID-19 Analysis

The global portable filtration system market has unfortunately faced the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic. Decrease in the frequency to purchase, limited availability of components, and shortage of labor supply due to government imposed lockdowns and physical distancing trends have all had a negative impact on the portable filtration system market value.

Market Segmentation

The MRFR report highlights an inclusive analysis of the global portable filtration system industry based on flow rate, technology, and end user.

By flow rate, the global portable filtration system market is segmented into above 100 GPM, >60-100 GPM, >20-60 GPM, >10-20 GPM, and 0-10 GPM. Of these, the >10-20 GPM segment will lead the market over the forecast period for its wide application in fluid conditioning systems, process systems, in-plant systems, and others.

By technology, the global portable filtration system market is segmented into vacuum filtration, centrifugal filtration, and pressure filtration. Of these, the pressure filtration segment is predicted to dominate the market over the forecast period for its low operating cost over centrifugal and vacuum filtration system.

By end user, the global portable filtration system market is segmented into petrochemicals, paper and pulp, oil and gas, manufacturing, power generation, and others. Of these, the power generation segment will spearhead the market over the forecast period for the increase in the power generation capacity.





Regional Analysis

APAC to Rule Portable Filtration System Market

Geographically, the global portable filtration system market is bifurcated into Europe, North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, as well as the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, the APAC region will rule the market over the forecast period. Rising industrialization, growth in power generation capacity in India, the region having the largest power generation construction investment worth USD 4.66 trillion, rising urbanization, and increasing renewable energy projects are adding to the global portable filtration system market growth in the region. Besides, the rise in power generation capacity, growth in the manufacturing sector especially in China and India, and India and China being leading manufacturing hubs are also adding market growth.

Europe to Hold Second-Largest Share in Portable Filtration System Market

In Europe, the global portable filtration system market is predicted to hold the second-largest share over the forecast period. Increasing power generation capacity, constant rise in power generation, fossil fuel electricity being efficient in Germany, and the presence of prominent manufacturing facilities are adding to the global portable filtration system market growth in the region. Germany has the utmost market share.

APAC to Have Promising Growth in Portable Filtration System Market

In the APAC region, the global portable filtration system market is predicted to have promising growth over the forecast period. Increasing need for mobile filtration systems to be used for industrial applications is adding to the global portable filtration system market growth in the region. The US has the utmost market share.

MEA and South Africa to Have Sound Growth in Portable Filtration System Market

In the MEA and South Africa, the global portable filtration system market is predicted to have sound growth over the forecast period. Growing need for power generation in agriculture purposes and increasing number of petrochemical industries are adding to the global portable filtration system market growth in the region.





Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

Information By Flow rate (0-10 GPM, >10-20 GPM, >20-60 GPM, >60-100 GPM, Above 100 GPM), Technology (Pressure Filtration, Centrifugal Filtration, and Vacuum Filtration), End-User (Power Generation, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Paper & Pulp, Petrochemicals, and others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America)

