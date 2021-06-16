Neshaszda Wright Discusses Her Career and Helping Students Achieve Success

A simple second birthday video went viral with over one million views on Facebook and put this mother, author, and entrepreneur on the map.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Photographer and videographer Neshaszda Wright from Atlanta, Georgia, amassed a massive one million views on Facebook of the video she made for her son’s second birthday. Cleverly set to the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’s theme, Neshaszda paid homage to her own Prince (Princeton) on his second birthday, winning the hearts of millions, which led her to be featured on Fox News and Buzz Feed.Neshaszda Wright is an Alumni of Albany State University. She was the former Pageant Queen as Miss Albany State University, Miss Daughter of the promise, Miss Freshman, and Miss Crimson and Cream. The accolades don’t stop there; Ebony Magazine also featured Neshaszda Wright as the Top 10 Ebony HBCU Campus Queen. Neshaszda Wright is an Army veteran and a very proud Military Wife with her husband currently serving in the US Army. When her husband is not on deployment, the couple enjoys time as a couple listening to music and relishing their time together as a family.When Neshaszda finished her term in the U.S. Army, she set her sights on doing something that she was very passionate about. Neshaszda Wright turned her passion for capturing memories into a business and is now a highly successful Photographer and Videographer specializing in the wedding and engagement market. Her clients praise your eye for capturing natural moments, turning these into lasting memories. Neshaszda Wright attributes her success as an entrepreneur to the values and discipline she gained from her time in the US Army. The discipline and habits she learned serve her well in her entrepreneurial endeavors, and these are values she wishes to instill in her children.A woman who values motherhood the most, her children play a significant role in her inspiration. Neshaszda Wright is passionate about the role entrepreneurship plays in her life. She focuses on instilling educational values in her children, allowing them to tap into their creative and entrepreneurial spirit. Neshaszda Wright has authored a children's book entitled "The Dream Machine," and her second book is centered around the values she wants her children to learn.Her commitment to learning and education continues to fuel her passion for helping others to pursue their dreams of a college education. Even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Neshaszda gives others the chance to pursue their higher education dreams by providing scholarships to graduating students.To date, Neshaszda Wright has given away six scholarships and plans on giving away another scholarship this year. She believes higher education is the key to unlocking many doors in the world of entrepreneurial success.Neshaszda Wright has always possessed an entrepreneurial spirit; whether it’s awarding scholarships to worthy students, being a mother to her two children, or running her videography and photography business, she credits her success to creativity.Neshaszda is also pouring back into the photography community and teaching all she knows in her education group on Facebook!To schedule an appointment or request more information regarding Neshaszda Wright’s work or scholarships, please visit:Photography Education Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/2958123604470964/