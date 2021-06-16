Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Elder abuse prevention takes center stage at Helena events

Jennell Huff, relationship executive/community outreach coordinator for Bank of the Rockies, said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, employees made “care calls” not only to seniors, but to all customers. They make offers to pick up groceries and other tasks, even if they just want to talk.

The event was hosted by Adam Meier, director of the Department of Public Health and Human Services.

Also speaking were Michael Hagenlock, DPHHS chief of Adult Protective Services, and Katy Lovell, Montana legal services developer.

Lovell said she provides legal advice to people older than 60 and deals with cases of abuse and neglect daily. She said for every case reported, 24 are not. She said her programs and services are free to the public.

Hagenlock said APS has 32 investigators to cover all 56 counties in Montana. He said elder abuse is unidentified and usually occurs behind closed doors. And often a family member is the perpetrator.

“All older adults and adults with disability deserve to be treated with respect, dignity and integrity, regardless of where they live in Montana,” he said.

A few hours later, Troy Downing, the commissioner of securities and insurance, held a meeting where officials discussed expanding to the rest of the state a program that now just serves eastern Montana.

