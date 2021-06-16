Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (15 June 2021)

New Cases: 24 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 34,588 Active Cases: 421 Total Recovered: 32,773 (20 New) Currently Admitted in Treatment Units: 13 (1 New) New Discharges from Treatment Units: 1 Total Tests Conducted: 253,926 (496 New) Total Deaths: 1,162 (3 New) Total Vaccinated to Date: First Dose - 373,577 (1,785 New). Second Dose 13,786 (4,320 New)