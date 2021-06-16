iHealth Announces Mobile-Health Products for Amazon’s Prime Day

• Lightning Deals: PT3 Thermometer; Track Blood Pressure Monitor; Nexus Smart Scale • Prime Exclusive Discounts: Air Wireless Oximeter & Digital Thermometer

In this health-conscious time, iHealth mobile-health products are a natural fit for Amazon’s 200-million subscribers worldwide.” — Jack Feng, iHealth Partner

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iHealth Labs, Inc., a leader in designing and manufacturing consumer-friendly, mobile personal healthcare products, today announced it is making available five of its most popular products for the upcoming Amazon Prime Day. iHealth’s Prime Day products are focused on assisting people in maintaining their health year around at home, work, or school. iHealth will feature five products on Amazon’s Prime Day Monday, June 21, and Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

“In this health-conscious time, iHealth mobile-health products are a natural fit for Amazon’s 200-million subscribers worldwide,” said Jack Feng, iHealth Partner. “At iHealth, our focus is on integrating smart technology efficiently into mobile-health products that make keeping track of your health easy and efficient. After a challenging year where many have gone above any beyond the call of duty, we are offering the best deals possible this Prime Day so that everyone can take a proactive role in managing their health.”

The iHealth mobile-health Amazon Prime Day products are:

No-Touch Forehead Thermometer PT3

https://amzn.to/3zqfX8J

Prime Day Lightning Deal: $14.99 (MSRP $19.99)

Date/Time: Jun 21, 11:20 AM PDT – 5:20 PM PDT

With over 4 million sold globally, iHealth’s PT3 is one of the top-selling thermometers in the US. Three ultra-sensitive sensors precisely measure temperature providing accurate results – faster, safer, and more reliably. Innovative design, intuitive single-button control, and quiet vibration alert make this infrared thermometer ideal for taking anyone’s temperature quickly.

Track Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor

https://amzn.to/3gxAvDy

Prime Day Lightning Deal: $19.99 (MSRP $39.99)

Date/Time: Jun 22 7:35 AM PDT – 1:35 PM PDT

Large oversized numbers make reading results easy. The color-coded display tells if the blood pressure reading is optimal or not. Automatically identifies any heart rhythm disturbances. A companion app allows you to easily track your blood pressure over time.

It is a CE approved medical device and FDA 510K cleared.

Nexus Wireless Smart Body Fat Scale

https://amzn.to/3xoTjM2

Prime Day Lightning Deal: $24.99 (MSRP $79.99)

Date/Time: Jun 21 12:20 AM PDT – 6:20 AM PDT

With accuracy to 0.2 lb, it measures nine precise data points weight (kg, lb, st), body fat, body water, plus muscle & lean & bone mass. iHealth’s proprietary technology increases the accuracy of the scale. Up to eight users can weigh themselves and access their personal weight histories on iHealth’s MyVitals App, Apple Health App or Samsung’s Health App.

Air Wireless Fingertip Pulse Oximeter

https://amzn.to/3vC2xDy

Prime Day Exclusive Members Only Discount: $39.99 (MSRP $69.95)

Date: June 21 to June 22

This smart blood-pulse oximeter is trusted by doctors for use in telemedicine. It displays SpO2 (blood oxygen saturation levels), pulse rate, and pulse strength. Displays results on the XL digit LED and users smartphone. The free iHealth MyVitals app simultaneously tracks results and shows real-time plethysmograph (SpO2 waveform) and Perfusion index.

Digital Oral Thermometer PT1

https://amzn.to/2U0ltOX

Prime Day Exclusive Members Only Discount: $7.99 (MSRP $14.99)

Date: June 21 to June 22

Easy-to-use digital thermometer with extra-large backlit LCD display and dual-sensors deliver high levels of accuracy. Takes temperatures orally, under the arm, or rectally. Ultra-slim design, simple, easy-to-use one-button control makes the thermometer ideal for babies, children, adults, and the elderly. It powers off automatically after 30 seconds to extend battery life and stores the previous temperature reading.

About iHealth Labs, Inc.

iHealth is dedicated to helping people lead healthier lives. The company is a leader in the design and manufacture of consumer-friendly, smart mobile personal healthcare products. It focuses on delivering high-quality products that are easy to use, making it simple for consumers to accurately measure, track, and share a full range of health vitals. By connecting the data through the iHealth and other apps, consumers can see a more comprehensive view of their vitals, easily share data with health care professionals or caregivers, and take an active role in managing their health. Visit www.ihealthlabs.com to learn more.

###

All products/services and trademarks mentioned in this release are the properties of their respective companies.

© 2021 iHealth Labs, Inc. All rights reserved.