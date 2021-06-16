Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Gianforte Issues Executive Order Declaring Disaster in Five Eastern Counties

Disaster declared in five Eastern MT counties: Dawson, Garfield, McCone, Richland, and Roosevelt

Governor Greg Gianforte issued an executive order declaring a disaster in five Eastern Montana counties: Dawson, Garfield, McCone, Richland, and Roosevelt.

“Recent severe thunderstorms downed power poles and lines in Eastern Montana, leaving too many residents without power. I appreciate the robust efforts the region’s electric coops made to restore power to affected communities. Today’s disaster declaration is a first step to help residents and electric coops in the area recover,” Gov. Gianforte said. “The State of Montana is requesting federal disaster assistance on behalf of the impacted communities and the electric coops that serve them.”

On June 10, 2021, a series of severe thunderstorms – with hail as large as three inches in diameter, recorded wind speeds of 70-90 mph, and winds up to 115 mph – caused damages to over 800 power poles and lines across the East Central portion of Montana.

With the disaster declaration issued, the State of Montana will proceed with requesting federal disaster assistance on behalf of the affected counties and electric cooperatives.

The governor's executive order may be found here.

