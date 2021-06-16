Main Street Makeover winner unveils new look

Family-owned clothing store makes updates to celebrate 75th anniversary

MADISON, WI. June 16, 2021 – Moores on Main in downtown Ashland unveiled its new look today following the completion of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s (WEDC’s) sixth annual Main Street Makeover Contest.

“Small businesses like Moores on Main are key drivers of Wisconsin’s economy,” said Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes, who attended today’s ribbon cutting with WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes. “These design improvements won’t just benefit Moores on Main but will also support other downtown businesses that serve the customers the shop brings in.”

The clothing shop is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, having evolved from an 800-square-foot surplus store to a second-generation full-service clothing store offering clothing, shoes and accessories for the whole family. The shop carries a wide range of products to meet the region’s needs for work wear, casual wear and community swag.

“WEDC is excited to help the Moore family welcome new generations to their shop, which has really become a regional destination,” Hughes said. “Unique small businesses, like Moores on Main, are a big part of what makes Wisconsin communities vibrant.”

WEDC’s Wisconsin Main Street staff and a team from Milwaukee-based Retailworks Inc. have been working with the Moores and their team since early in 2021 to design improvements that will welcome customers, improve the browsing and checkout experience and ensure the space portrays the same image of quality that the store offers to customers.

In addition to design and marketing assistance, the business will receive $10,000 toward making their vision a reality.

The City of Ashland also participated in the makeover, providing $20,000 toward exterior improvements on the property, including brick repair, through its Downtown Building Improvement Grant Program.

The project also engaged numerous local contractors, professionals and artisans to make the makeover a reality in a short time period despite an incredibly busy time for the construction industry.

“We want to extend a huge thank you,” said Steve Moore, who owns Moores On Main with his wife, Wendy.

“We are so appreciative to our family, friends, amazing staff, our many customers, the city, the state and the entire community who have supported us in the past and present, especially during our renovation,” Wendy Moore said. “We look forward to continuing to serve you here on Historic Main Street at Moores On Main.”

While the planning process took months, the bulk of the work has occurred during the past 48 hours, with the business reopening to unveil its new look following a ribbon cutting at 8 a.m. on June 16.

Changes include fully renovated shoe and women’s wear departments, newly exposed tin ceilings, updated flooring, new lighting, paint, signage, updated and accessible fitting rooms, coordinated storefront merchandising and enhanced checkout counters.

Moores was eligible for the makeover after Ashland became a Wisconsin Main Street community last summer.

“Moores on Main is a great example of a downtown retail destination and is truly deserving of this award.” said Mary McPhetridge, director of the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce. “As a family, they are fully committed to the success of our main street and our community. The whole family is involved in beautification and arts in the community, from planting flowers and hanging baskets to the Chequamegon Theater Association.”

The contest is designed to raise awareness of the Wisconsin Main Street Program, WEDC’s signature downtown revitalization initiative. The program provides support and training for communities and organizations dedicated to downtown revitalization efforts, and provides services and tools for businesses and property owners within these districts. The makeover program is just one example of many initiatives designed to foster business and community engagement and showcase the businesses that bring life to downtown districts.

The Wisconsin Main Street Program has resulted in the creation of more than 2,800 new businesses and 15,000 new jobs in Wisconsin since its inception in 1987.