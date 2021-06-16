Aidin Appoints Akanksha Karwar as Chief Operating Officer

Company’s first-ever COO brings expertise to support its growing customer base

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aidin, a healthcare technology company making care transitions easier for everyone, today announced the promotion and appointment of Akanksha Karwar to the newly-created role of Chief Operating Officer (COO). Karwar will drive integration and innovation with Aidin’s growing customer base, allowing the company to accelerate its vision and build on current platforms and offerings.



Karwar joined Aidin in 2019 as the Senior Director, Client Strategy and Success, where she managed business development, conceptualized new products and scaled operations. In her new role, Karwar will bring her expertise to support Aidin’s customers spanning major hospitals and health systems to post-acute care providers.

Russ Graney, founder and CEO of Aidin said, “Akanksha is a seasoned and trusted leader who consistently delivers results. Her customer-focused mindset and strategic approach continue to be of great value to Aidin and the ecosystem we serve. I am excited to congratulate her on her appointment to COO as she will be invaluable to our customers as we continue to grow in the year ahead and beyond.”

Prior to joining Aidin, Karwar worked at GE Healthcare & Huron Consulting Group, in various capacities managing strategy, product delivery and client development. Karwar earned her master’s in Public Health from Dartmouth College and her bachelor’s in Biological Sciences and Cultural Anthropology from Rutgers University.

“I am honored to work with the Aidin team to build on our strong momentum,” stated Karwar. “Aidin is moving at full speed to help make healthcare transitions easier for everyone. I look forward to increasing the value we deliver to our customers and I’m eager to help lead the company to its next phase of innovation.”

About Aidin

Aidin helps connect patients, payers and local providers to make healthcare transitions easier for everyone. Aidin’s online referral marketplace helps transition teams at hospitals including The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, UCLA Health and Vanderbilt University Medical Center streamline their workflows, manage their staff and reduce readmissions and redundancies. Aidin’s effortless digital system removes costly roadblocks, enabling healthcare workers to focus on what they do best: taking care of people and improving outcomes for all. Learn more about Aidin at www.myaidin.com

Media Contact: Rachel Forsyth aidin@finnpartners.com