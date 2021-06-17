Powerful Prayers for All Seasons

Research shows only 45% of American Christians pray regularly, but one Oklahoma pastor wants to change the narrative to include prayer in our daily diet.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Press Contact: Ramona Simmons

Email: chiefofstaff@pastorgministries.com

Phone: 405-657-4463

OK Pastor Has the Answer to the Church's Forgotten Stepchild — Gaddis Prays Powerful Prayers for All Seasons

Coming June 1st

Powerful Prayers for All Seasons, from the Old Testament

Powerful Prayer for All Seasons, from the New Testament

Research shows only 45% of American Christians pray regularly, but one Oklahoma pastor wants to change the narrative to include prayer in our daily diet. Meet Teron V. Gaddis, Senior Pastor of Greater Bethel Church, where his mission is to fortify his flock in the faith, by instilling a regimen of daily prayer.

In Pastor G’s new book series: “Powerful Prayers for All Seasons, from the Old Testament” and “Powerful Prayers for All Seasons, from the New Testament,” he unlocks the mystery of prayer and the reasons it is as necessary as breathing. According to the mature minister with nearly four decades in ministry, prayer is essential, natural, and seasonal. In this timely book series, he gives a proven method of receiving answers to prayer, while unlocking the keys to the hidden truths that every born-again believer should know about their access to the Father. In this groundbreaking series, Gaddis dispels myths that prayers do not get answered or that praying takes too long.

In “Powerful Prayer for All Seasons, from the New Testament,” Pastor G implores the church to not be lax in bombarding heaven for answers to earth’s problems. He reminds the readers of James 5:16 King James Version, “The effectual fervent prayer of a righteous man availeth much.” In fact, Pastor G considers the need for prayer as “crucial, and central” to living a fruitful and fulfilled Christian life. With the tools he uncovers in his teachings, Pastor G. revives the time-honored notion that prayer is an essential “daily discipline” to building Kingdom centered, faith driven, Jesus-loving disciples. He reveals how the quiet time with God unwraps layers in ourselves where we can learn how to walk with God, while serving His people on earth. The point of prayer is not to be so heavenly minded as to be no earthly good, but to become so much like Christ where we are following in His footsteps to heal the sick, raise the dead, and proclaim the coming of the Lord.

As the founder of Praying for Our Pastors (P4OP), Gaddis declares “no pastor will be left behind” on his watch. Through his online classes and virtual conferences, Gaddis shares the tenets of intercession, adding that if “there is prayer in the pews, there will be power in the pulpit.” According to a Lifeway survey, 250 pastors leave the ministry each month, showing Gaddis’ goal to cover them in prayer is both necessary and timely.

The best-selling author says the key to understanding prayer is to recognize that first and foremost “prayer is personal.” This intimate conversation with the Father is a time where you commune with your Creator. It is there in that private time that your cares, concerns, and agendas are all laid bare before the Lord. In this quiet place of humility, we seek Him, and as the Lord promises in Jeremiah 33:3 King James Version, “ Call unto me, and I will answer thee, and shew thee great and mighty things, which thou knowest not.”

We have complete confidence as Christians that when we spend that private, personal time with God, He will not let us leave empty-handed. He always comes through.

To interview Pastor G, please contact Ramona Simmons at chiefofstaff@pastorgministries.com or 405-657-4463

Social Media:

Instagram - @prayingforourpastors

Website - pastorgministries.com

Facebook - Pastor G Ministries. @prayingforourpastors

Twitter - @pasgministries.com