RESILIENCE, CYBER, AND CRISIS MANAGEMENT EXPERT HART BROWN AWARDED DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE

Hart Brown

Leader in preparation for disruptive future events, crisis management, and crisis response gains global recognition for his educational accomplishment.

Hart's achievement means he'll bring an advanced capability to boardroom discussions about wellness, crisis management, and proactive preparation, all enhancing board strategic risk discussions.” — David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute

COLUMBUS, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DCRO Institute, a global non-profit focused on the advanced development of current and prospective board members, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance to Hart Brown of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.Hart serves as a Senior Vice President for R3 Continuum, a company providing behavioral health and security solutions globally. His work includes proactive preparation for potentially disruptive future events, including crisis management, assessing violence risks, crisis response, and disruptive event support for employees, managers, and high-level executives.“Hart’s work is in an area of risk management and governance not spoken about widely enough,” said David R. Koenig, President and CEO of the DCRO Institute. “He’ll bring an advanced capability to boardroom discussions about wellness, crisis management, and proactive preparation, all enhancing board strategic risk discussions,” he continued.The Certificate in Risk Governance is awarded to those who have completed an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world’s leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents.“The program is extremely well done and exceeded my expectations,” said Mr. Brown. “This is an important governance education ecosystem,” he continued.The Certificate in Risk Governance program, also known as The Board Members’ Course on Risk™ , is unique. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else. The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations are taking risk well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Information about the Certificate in Risk Governance program is available for download Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute teaches current and aspiring board members to govern their organization’s risk-taking, so they are more likely to achieve their goals. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.

