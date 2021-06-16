RODNEY FREEMAN SHARES HEARTFELT STORY OF A SPECIAL BOND IN HIS CHILDREN’S BOOK “DADDY LET’S PLAY”
EINPresswire.com/ -- Rodney Freeman is excited to share his first children's book entitled 'Daddy Let's Play.' This book is the first Freeman has published under his platform 'The Black Male Archives' designed to represent black males positively. ‘Daddy let’s Play’ was published on June 15, 2021.
Rodney Freeman is a librarian and archivist committed to sharing the narrative of the African American family and excellence. He felt that there was not enough positive light on black men as fathers, husbands, and leaders.
Because of this, Freeman created his 'Black Male Archives' platform. Through this platform, he captured, curated, and highlighted positive stories about black men and the black experience in the United States.
‘Daddy Let’s Play’ is an engaging read centered on the special bond that a father and daughter share. The plot follows Milah, who spends several nights at home playing video games with her father until he does not come home one day. Readers follow her on an adventure as she jumps into her video game world to rescue her father in hopes of bringing him back home.
Freeman wrote this children's book in dedication to all the fathers who have special bonds with their children and showcase black men, particularly black fathers, positively.
The book 'Daddy Let's Play' is available for purchase on Amazon. In addition to this, it is available in the Kindle, paperback, and hardcover. 'Daddy Let's Play' is an excellent read for children between six (6) and eight (8) years old.
Rodney Freeman was inspired by the irreplaceable connection that children can have with their fathers and how such bonds often go unnoticed in the black community in today's society. The media frequently focuses on the negative stories about the black community; thus, the positive, heartwarming stories go unnoticed. This story helps to represent the bonds of father and child creatively and gives readers a realistic and refreshing perspective on what these special bonds are like.
In a interview conducted by Urbaanite Nashville, Freeman stated that “People in general need and must-see more stories of positive Black men and minorities in general to destroy these unrealistic narratives and perceptions that many people believe are true. Unfortunately, because of these negative stereotypes, they have birthed deadly consequences like Ahmaud Arbery and the many others whose stories we have not even heard about.”
Parents can purchase the work of Rodney Freeman for their children and enjoy the love, excitement, and adventure of ‘Daddy Let’s Play’ with them.
