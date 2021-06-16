July 7 & 8 2021 from six African cities and Paris 1st Corporate Social Commitment Summit between Africa, France & Europe

The Summit on Corporate Social Commitment Summit (www.SommetEngagementSocietal.com) between Africa, France and Europe will be held on 7 and 8 July in multiplex, on a variety of national television stations of the African continent, the Canal + Africa channel and on the Internet from Lomé, Dakar, Ouagadougou, Abidjan, Libreville, Kinshasa and Paris.

This unprecedented Summit aims to contribute to put Corporate Social Responsibility, Inclusion, the Social & Solidarity Economy, Socially Responsible Investment, Impact and the Sustainable Development Goals at the heart of the new sustainable, solidarity-based and equitable relationship between Africa, France and Europe.

The Summit will gather a selection of company, government and stakeholder representatives engaged in the pursuit of impact and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals including:

• The ministerial representatives and primatures of the host countries, in particular the Prime Minister of Togo Victoire Tomegah Dogbe, the Minister of Togo Myriam Dossou d'Almeida, the Minister of Senegal Zahra Iyane Thiam (tbc), the Minister of Benin Aurélie Adam Soulé, The Ministers of Ivory Coast, Félix Anoble and Bruno Koné, the Minister of Cameroon, Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana, the Minister of Senegal, Papa Amadou Sarr, the Minister of Gabon, Hugues Mbadinga Madiya and the Minister of Burkina Faso, Harouna Kaboré;

• Major organisations and coalitions of actors engaged in these matters such as the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the New Partnership for Africa's Development (NEPAD), the Collège des Directeurs du Développement Durable (C3D), Finance for Tomorrow and the Dakar World Water Forum, the OHADA and the Conseil Français des Investisseurs en Afrique (CIAN);

• Major companies operating on both continents such as Bolloré Transport & Logistics, Canal+ International (Vivendi Group), Kya Energies, Eramet, Heidelberg Cement, Africa Global Recycling (Duval Group), Orange, Nutriset;

• Major actors in the field of socially responsible investment such as Inco, Mirova, the African Development Bank (AfDB), the European Investment Bank (EIB) and impact investment funds such as Blue like an Orange and GreenTech Capital.

This unique event, built around 8 panels organised in a selection of African capital cities, exclusive interviews, high-level keynotes and interventions by major witnesses, will address different aspects of the sustainable development objectives, through the prism of the commitment of actors, their partners and stakeholders.

With more than 1500 participants registered so far, this event is set to be a landmark in business engagement between the two continents. It will be accessible to everyone on a selection of national television stations in the host countries, broadcast on the Canal+ Africa chanel as well as on the websites and social networks of partners and supporters in Africa and Europe.

“This meeting is intended to be a moment of exchange between the various actors involved in a progress approach based on the SDG 17, dedicated to partnerships for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly between Africa, France and Europe.” – Pierre-Samuel Guedj, co-founder of Affectio Mutandi and of the Africa Mutandi Coalition.

Any African or European organisation that wishes to contribute to the reflections on the matter is invited to produce a positive advocacy interview video for distribution at the Summit, in accordance with the framework available online in the Commitments section of the dedicated website.

This Summit is jointly organised by the host countries, national partners such as the Club Abidjan Ville Durable and some members of the AfricaMutandi impact community, including CPCCAF, Simplon, makesense Africa, Entrepreneurs du Monde, INCO, with the support of Climate Chance, Mirova, Canal+ International, Bolloré Transport & Logistics, Qwanza, Eramet, led by Affectio Mutandi.

Programme & registration available on: www.SommetEngagementSocietal.com.

Invitation To Press Conference

An online press conference is scheduled for 24th June to share the ambition of this Summit with representatives of Affectio Mutandi, the CPCCAF and Climate Chance.

Register here in order to receive the link to the online press conference as well as future press information: https://bit.ly/3wvhwA5.