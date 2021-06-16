4wd Campervans For Sale Central Coast NSW – Converted Mitsubishi Delica Launched

Sydney, Australia-based campervan conversion experts Japanese Auto Imports has launched a range of high-quality, custom interiors that can be removed and reinstalled at home.

/EIN News/ -- Kogarah, Australia, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sydney, New South Wales-based Mitsubishi Delica campervan conversion specialist Japanese Auto Imports has launched a range of custom features now included in their line of interior fit-outs. Central Coast residents can visit their branch or request delivery.

More details can be found at https://japaneseauto.com.au/campervans

The recent enhancements are designed to provide the highest quality interiors and will also meet the growing demand for affordable, comfortable campervans and motorhomes in the Central Coast and Sydney regions.

According to a December 2020 report from the Caravan Industry Association of Australia, campervan ownership across Australia has seen an increase of 23.4% in the past 5 years. While an increasing number of people are enjoying the touring versatility and comfort that campervans offer, many still view them as being prohibitively expensive.

With their range based on imported, low-kilometre 4×4 Mitsubishi Delicas and larger campers like the converted 4 berth Nissan Civilian, the recent announcement from Japanese Auto Imports aims to make campervan ownership accessible to more people without any compromises on comfort or quality.

The company utilises CNC equipment to create custom interior fit-outs that include sound-proofed roofs, insulation, and a variety of interior features such as a slide-drawer gas cooker with sink, domestic fridge drawer, extendable interior table, beds, and storage.

The updated interior designs from the company incorporate strong and long-lasting materials with a removable conversion kit so the van can be used as a people-mover during the week and a fully converted camper on the weekends, including a sink and fridge. The majority of conversions offer 4-person accommodation in city-use configuration, or 2-person accommodation when configured for camping.

The Mitsubishi Delica was never released, from new, in Australia. However, the vehicles share numerous components, such as engine and transmission, with the popular Mitsubishi Pajero. Given the commonalities, maintenance and sourcing of spare parts are straightforward.

Japanese Auto Imports base the enhanced campervan conversions on models of the Delica manufactured between 2002 and 2006. All Mitsubishi Delicas imported by the company are 4×4 variants, making them well-suited to off-road camping trips.

The new fit-outs are also applied to a range of imported Nissan Elgrands built between 2002 and 2010. A wider variety of options are available with this line of vehicles, with Japanese Auto Imports offering 2×4 and 4×4 models, as well as 2.5 litre or 3.5 litre engines.

Japanese Auto Imports are excited to launch the latest range of quality, affordable campervan conversions to customers across Australia.

Interested parties can find more information by visiting https://japaneseauto.com.au/campervans

Website: http://japaneseauto.com.au

Name: Andrei Semenovskyi Organization: Japanese Auto Imports Pty Ltd Address: 16 Production Avenue, Kogarah, NSW 2217, Australia Phone: +61-477-070-034