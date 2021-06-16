Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 17.6% from 2021 to 2030

The global oligonucleotide synthesis market has been estimated to reach USD 6.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global oligonucleotide synthesis market has been estimated to reach USD 6.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030. Oligonucleotides are suitable for research, diagnosis of diseases, therapies, forensics, medication discovery, agriculture, etc. The presence of a specific target DNA sequence may be identified by oligonucleotides in a range of biological and forensic applications.

Synthetic oligonucleotides are short stretches, assembled by chemical synthesis, of single stranded fragments of DNA. There is hardly one field in biology that does not use or does not have the potential to use synthetic DNA. Simultaneous development of techniques of rapid and efficient oligonucleotide synthesis and molecular biology techniques are the primary reason for such a revolution. In order to produce more efficient greener chemical synthesis, researchers use oligonucleotides.

By combining oligonucleotides into longer fragments which encode synthetic genes, bacteria, or leaven cells, specific enzymes can be produced (a type of protein). Oligonucleotides are likely to prove effective in treating a variety of medical conditions. They allow the development of therapies as a result of targeted, manipulated, silenced, and/or modulated malfunctioning genes. Thus, synthesized oligonucleotides' promising potential in different areas is driving market growth.

The growth of the oligonucleotide synthesis market is being driven by advances in oligonucleotide synthesis and increasing research activity in synthetic biology. Recent advances in synthesis techniques have resulted in an economic and rapid oligomer synthesis. Moreover, the synthesis of oligonucleotides has revolutionized the development of high-performance plants, new protective amino groups, and more effective coupling reagents.

The development of microarray technology has also supported the development of the oligonucleotide product for therapeutic and diagnostic purposes. For example, a great many oligonucleotide conjugates have been investigated with biological ligands that are increasingly used in the diagnosis of a number of inherited disorders. Advances in the synthesis of oligonucleotides based on microchip have also resulted in an increase in the production and cost of oligonucleotide synthesis.

In addition, advances in the technology of enzyme failure correction have reduced the incidence of synthesis errors. This progress has further encouraged the growth of the market for the synthesis of oligonucleotides. The growth of the oligonucleotides synthesis market in turn is expected to have a positive effect on personalized medicine. Personalized medicine is tailored to individual patient needs and preferences. Synthesis of oligonucleotide helps offer customized solutions to patients with diseases.

The advent of sensory RNA therapy in the biotechnology industry has gained enormous traction. With the synthesis of oligonucleotides, the application of custom medicine for the treatment of rare diseases has become possible. Patients can be treated and diagnosed more effectively with improvements in oligonucleotide synthesis. Therefore, an increasing focus on personalized medicine will provide the market players with ample opportunities.

Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, By Product

By product, the global oligonucleotide synthesis market has been segmented into oligonucleotide, and reagents and equipment. In 2021, the oligonucleotide-based drug sector has held the largest share in the market for oligonucleotides synthesis. The increasing numbers of FDA-approved medicines and an extensive clinical pipeline of oligonucleotide-based medicines should drive the growth of this segment in the next few years.

Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, By Type

By type, the global oligonucleotide synthesis market has been segmented into custom oligos and predesigned oligos. The customized synthesis of oligonucleotides is growing worldwide. As research and development in the field of synthetic biology are growing rapidly, the demand for high-end tailored oligos is rising.

An increase in the demand for quality improvisation to remove impurities and enhance its effectiveness has resulted in an increasing use of synthetic oligonucleotides in industry and university research. However, approximately 50% of the total cost of production is covered by the cost of cleaning, and continuous research is underway to identify upgraded methods to achieve the desired results. Examples include the implementation of non-chromatographic treatment methods and many internal modifications

Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, By Application

By application, the global oligonucleotide synthesis market has been segmented into therapeutic application, diagnostic, research, and others. In 2021, oligonucleotide synthesis was the most important part of the market in the field of therapeutic applications. The growing use of oligos for the treatment of neurological diseases, contagious disorders, and rare genetic disorders (such as antisense oligos and siRNA) is expected to stimulate market growth.

Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, By End User

By end user, the global oligonucleotide synthesis market has been segmented into academic research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and diagnostic laboratories. In 2021, academic research institutes has captured the largest share of the market for oligonucleotides synthesis. The growth of this market is mainly due to the high demands for oligonucleotide medicines in hospitals where patients with rare diseases, neurological disorders, and infectious diseases are hospitalized.

Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, By Region

By region, the global oligonucleotide synthesis market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. In 2021, North America has captured the largest share in this market. This can be attributed to increased life-sciences research and development activities in the region, as well as a greater focus on improving healthcare safety and quality. A growing demand for high-quality reproducible research instruments and a greater focus on personalized therapy development are also driving the regional market. Another important factor in contributing to the large market share of this region is the presence of many global players in North America.

Some Recent Developments in the Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market:

February 2021 - A UK project in the Medicines Manufacturing Innovation Centre, the Center for Process Innovation (CPI) has been launched. This project aims to revolutionize the production of oligonucleotides by means of cooperation in research and innovation with AstraZeneca, Exactmer, Novartis, and the UK government. Inclisiran would be the first medicine produced commercially as a result of this collaboration, which is a small, interfering RNA used for the treatment of atherosclerotic heart disease (ASCVD).

February 2019 - Approval of the China National Medical Products Association (NMPA) to treat 5q spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) has been granted to SPINRACE (nusinersen), marketed by Biogen, Inc. (USA). The oligonucleotide therapeutics market in this region should be driven by this.

April 2019 - A new development center was opened in Osaka, Japan by Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan), to increase its oligonucleotide synthesis, and to provide support for increasing customer needs. The development center also includes process development laboratories to support manufacturing and R&D workshops in the development of new production technologies for oligonucleotides.

COVID-19 Impact on Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market

The QMI team has closely monitored the impact of COVID-19 on the global oligonucleotide synthesis market, and it is observed that the demand for oligonucleotide synthesis has increased during the pandemic time. It is anticipated to grow at a healthy pace from mid-2021. To control the pandemic, many countries across the globe have enforced strict lockdown norms, which have hampered all kinds of business activities.

Some Major Findings of the Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Include:

Major global market trend & forecasts analysis along with the country-specific market analysis for up to 25 countries.

An in-depth global oligonucleotide synthesis market analysis by the aforementioned segments, along with an analysis of trend-based insights and factors.

Profiles of major market players operating in the global oligonucleotide synthesis market, which include Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, Merck KGaA, LGC Limited, Maravai Life Sciences, and Agilent Technologies, Inc. The prominent players in the oligonucleotide therapeutics market are Biogen Inc, and Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, among others.

Competitive benchmarking, product offering details, growth strategies adopted by the leading market players, along with their major investments in the last five years.

Key impact factor analysis across regions that include analysis, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges that are prevailing in the global market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the global oligonucleotide synthesis market.

Browse key industry insights spread across 155 pages with 85 market data tables and 41 figures & charts from the report, “Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, By Product (Oligonucleotide, Reagents and Equipment), Type (Custom Oligos and Predesigned Oligos), Application (Therapeutic Applications, Diagnostics, Research and Others), End User (Academic Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Diagnostic Laboratories and others), Geography (Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) - Market Size & Forecasting 2021-2030” in-depth analysis along with the table of contents (ToC).

