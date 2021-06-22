PreemploymentDirectory.com adds Nanny Backgound Checks to its Industry Leading Background Checking information Portal
The Nanny Background Checks area will put together in one place Caregiver Providers and educational materials about selecting the right caregiver.
We want families to have ‘peace of mind’ that their child or parent is being cared for by a person that has been thoroughly vetted and is safe.”ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new Nanny Background Checks Resource Center will bring together for the first time a place where people can search for Caregiver Providers and educate themselves about important aspects of caregiving including how to select the right one for their family.
— W. Barry Nixon
For many years nanny background checks have been treated as a stepchild in the background industry and not received as much attention as so-called professional background checks. The reality is that when a family hires a babysitter or caregiver for their loved one, they are hiring someone to work for them a.k.a hiring an employee.
In addition, the nanny background check marketplace is fragmented today with a few very large firms that dominate the market and many mom-and-pop operations. W. Barry Nixon, founder, and COO of PreemploymentDirectory.com said, “Our goal is to help families to better understand the hiring and background checking process because they must simultaneously wear many hats including hiring manager, human resources, and compliance specialist. The days of just hiring the ‘next door neighbors’ or a friend’s daughter or son to babysit have changed and we want to give families the tools, resources and information they need to make the right decisions. We want families to have ‘peace of mind that their child or parent is being cared for by a person that has been thoroughly vetted and is safe.”
It can easily be argued that the importance of carefully vetting a caregiver is of more significance than regular background checks because a family typically does not have the level of resources that many organizations possess. Nixon, added, “We added the ‘Nanny Background Checking’ Resource Center because with the greying of America there will likely be an unprecedented need for caregivers for elderly family members. We thought the timing was right to add this important resource to help families to understand many of the intricacies involved with hiring. We want them to have the content and information needed to help them hire the best talent for the extremely important role of caregiver.”
Access the Nanny Background Checking’ Resource Center here.
Please direct any questions to W. Barry Nixon at 1-949-922-5374 or you can email him at wbnixon (at) PreemploymentDirectory.com or contact him on Linkedin at https://www.linkedin.com/in/w-barry-nixon-426580/
ABOUT PREEPLOYMENTDIRECTORY.COM:
PreemploymentDirectory.com is the leading background screening news and information portal on the web and houses the leading directory of background screening companies designed to make it easy for employers to quickly find a background screening provider to meet their needs. The website includes a Background Screening Knowledge Center which houses an extensive Article Library, U.S.& International Resource Centers, Accreditation Resource Center, Continuous Screening Resource Center, Employment Screening Advice for Employers, and much more. The website also includes a Background Screening Publications Center which houses many of our publications: The Background Buzz, The Global Background Screener, In Search of Excellence in Background Screening: Best Practice Insights from Accredited Background Screening Firms, Women Leaders Thriving in the Background Screening Industry to name a few.
