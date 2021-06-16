Invisible Orthodontics Market 2021 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Revenue, Forecast Report

Top Players Covered in the Invisible Orthodontics Market Research Report Are Candid Care Co., Geniova, Angelalign, Ormco Corporation, Align Technology, Inc., SmileDirectClub, Dentsply Sirona, Straumann Group, 3M and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Indi, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Invisible Orthodontics Market Size| 2021 Covid-19 Impact On Healthcare Industry Global Analysis By Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Business, Key Players, Merger, Statistics, Competitive Landscape, And Regional Forecast To 2026 is latest study published by Fortune Business Insights. The global invisible orthodontics market size is set to experience a period of substantial expansion owing to the rising popularity of cosmetic dentistry. According to the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD), revenue generated by cosmetic dentistry procedures breached the $1 million mark in the US in 2015. With increasing consciousness of physical appearance, orthodontic treatments that are aesthetically pleasing are becoming more desirable.

The AACD found that 86% of the dental procedures were performed for patients wanting to improve their physical appearance and enhance their self-esteem. More importantly, one of the chief invisible orthodontics market trends is the decline in the uptake of traditional metal braces owing to a few cons that they entail. For instance, people with metal braces have to be careful about what they eat as hard food items can damage the braces, while soft foods can get stuck in them. Another issue is that these braces can cause pain and discomfort and can leave the patient’s teeth sore. These disadvantages have augured well for the market for invisible orthodontics.

Global Invisible Orthodontics Market Highlights:

The Invisible Orthodontics Market report offers an in-depth analysis of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient industry and the demand drivers by highlighting information on several aspects of the market. Prudent Markets addresses all these aspects and provides the latest scoop and detailed eye-opening study on all major & emerging business segments. In addition to this, the report sheds light on the industry developments by key players, which are contributing to the expansion of this industry. The development scope, feasibility study, Invisible Orthodontics Market concentration, and maturity analysis is elaborated in this report.

Information given in the research report pertains to different technological advancements introduced in recent years, which allows for a meticulous analysis of the industry and offers a more comprehensive understanding to the readers.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/invisible-orthodontics-market-101185





Top Market Players Covered:

Candid Care Co.

Geniova

Angelalign

Ormco Corporation

Align Technology, Inc.

SmileDirectClub

Dentsply Sirona

Straumann Group

3M

Limited Applicability of Invisible Braces to Inhibit Market Growth

While invisible dentures and braces are growing in popularity, there are certain limitations to their adoption. For example, the AACD says that invisible braces should be used only in cases of mild to moderate malocclusions. In cases where teeth are severely disfigured, traditional braces should be given priority. According to the AACD, the shape of the teeth can restrict the effectivity of these aligners to reposition them. Moreover, invisible aligners cannot be used by patients having dental bridges as they can damage the braces. Lastly, when these braces need to be changed, they may cause pain in the teeth and even make speech slurry. Thus, these disincentives of using invisible aligners may hinder the invisible orthodontics market growth during the forecast period.

The outbreak of covid-19 in the global market has made companies uncertain about their future scenario as the prolonged lock-down finds a serious economic slump. The latest survey on COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Invisible Orthodontics Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis. Essential growth factors and study of Basis points [BPS] have been discussed in the following report. Research Report explains a detailed overview of market dynamics, segmentation, product portfolio, business plans, and the latest development in the industry.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/invisible-orthodontics-market-101185





Through its report, titled “Invisible Orthodontics Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Ceramic Braces, Clear Aligners, Lingual Braces), By Demographic (Adults, Teens), By End User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026”, Fortune Business Insights™ shares the following:

SWOT analysis of the drivers and factors influencing the size, share, and revenue of the market;

Detailed assessment of the regional dynamics of the market;

Thorough research of the players operating in the market, their profiles, and latest industry developments; and

Exhaustive study of the different market segments and their role in the development of the market.

This report focuses on Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Global Market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level markets. For the historical and forecast period to 2026, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global market.





Quick Buy - Invisible Orthodontics Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101185





Market Growth to be Healthy in North America as Orthodontic Procedures Become More Affordable

North America is anticipated to dictate the invisible orthodontics market share on account of increasing affordability of orthodontic therapies in the region. Besides this, advancements in dental technologies such as 3D printing and rapid adoption of cosmetic dentistry techniques are the other factors driving the market in North America. Rising disposable income coupled with competitive pricing methods employed by players are expected to fuel the market in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa in the coming decade. The market is also likely to get an additional boost due to the growing awareness about dental health in these regions.

New Product Launches to Stimulate Competition

The invisible orthodontics market analysis finds that key players in this market are working towards entrenching their foothold through launching of innovative products. Apart from this, companies are also looking to broaden their global presence by heavily investing in upcoming regional markets.

Noteworthy Industry Developments:

December 2019: US-based SmileDirectClub, a leader in tele-dentistry, declared its plan to introduce its doctor-controlled remote clear aligner treatment procedure in Germany in 2020. The company will achieve this by opening multiple SmileShops all around the country, establishing its presence in Europe.

US-based SmileDirectClub, a leader in tele-dentistry, declared its plan to introduce its doctor-controlled remote clear aligner treatment procedure in Germany in 2020. The company will achieve this by opening multiple SmileShops all around the country, establishing its presence in Europe. October 2019: Align Technology launched its Invisalign Moderate product across North America to cater to the growing market for teeth rearrangement in moderate cases. The treatment technique will allow doctors to implement the company’s clear aligners invisalign technology more effectively and produce more superior outcomes in the treatment of a vast range of malocclusion cases.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/invisible-orthodontics-market-101185





Segmentation of the Global Invisible Orthodontics Market

By Type

• Ceramic Braces

• Clear Aligners

• Lingual Braces

By Demographic

• Adults

• Teens

By End User

• Hospitals

• Dental Clinics

• Others

By Geography

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





Have a Look at Related Reports:



Guidewire Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Coronary Guidewire, Peripheral Guidewire, Urology Guidewire, Neurovascular Guidewire, and Others) By Material (Nitinol, Stainless Steel, and Others) By Coating (Coated and Non-Coated) By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Cataract Surgical Devices Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Phacoemulsification Systems, Femtosecond Laser, Intraocular Lenses, Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices & Other Consumables), By End-user (Hospitals, Ophthalmic Clinics, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Population Health Management (PHM) Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Software, and Services), By Platform (Cloud-based, and On-premise), By End User (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Sleep Apnea Devices Market Size , Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Device Type (Therapeutic Devices, and Diagnostic Devices), By End User (Sleep Laboratories & Clinics, and Homecare & Other Settings), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Veterinary Imaging Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (X-ray, Ultrasound, Computed Tomography Systems, Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems, and Others); By Application (Neurology, Oncology, Cardiology, Gynecology, Orthopedics, and Others); By Animal Type (Livestock Animals and Companion Animals), by End User (Veterinary Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, and Others), and Regional Forecast 2020-2027





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.