Titanium dioxide: no longer considered safe as feed additive

Titanium dioxide can no longer be considered safe when used as an additive in animal feed, EFSA has concluded. The assessment by EFSA’s Panel on Additives and Products or Substances used in Animal Feed (FEEDAP) follows the conclusion reached by EFSA’s Panel on Food Additives and Flavourings (FAF) that the same compound can no longer be considered safe when used as a food additive

The FEEDAP Panel could not rule out concerns related to  genotoxicity , which is the ability of a substance to damage DNA, the genetic material of cells. 

After oral ingestion, the absorption of titanium dioxide particles is low, but they can accumulate in the body. This, together with a lack of data, meant the panel could not conclude on the safety of TiO2 for animals, consumers and the environment. Regarding user safety, titanium dioxide is considered potentially carcinogenic by inhalation. 

Titanium dioxide is currently authorised for use as a colouring agent.

