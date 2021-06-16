Coal Mining Support Activities Providers Are Increasingly Using High-End Technologies During Coal Exploration Processes

Coal Mining Support Activities Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies providing support activities for coal mining are using technologies such as Remote Sensing, GIS, GPS, Digital Photogrammetry, LiDAR during the coal exploration processes. High resolution satellite data is used in regional geological mapping as well as for locating the potential coal bearing area for detail exploration. In India CMPDI is using the satellite data from LISS-III, LISS IV, Carto I & II, IKONOS, WorldView-2, ASTER, Landsat 8 and RISAT for their cola exploration projects in India.

The global coal mining support activities market is expected to grow from $33.69 billion in 2020 to $37.25 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. Coal mining support activities market growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $43.31 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4%.

Asia Pacific is the largest region in the global coal mining support activities market, accounting for 46% of the market in 2020. Western Europe is the second largest region accounting for 35% of the global market. Middle East is the smallest region in the global coal mining support activities market.

The coal mining support activities (except site preparation and related construction activities) market consists of sales of support activities for coal mining (except site preparation and related construction activities) by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that perform coal mining support activities on a contract or fee basis. Exploration for coal is included in this market and it includes traditional prospecting methods, such as taking core samples and making geological observations at prospective sites (but not geophysical surveying and mapping services).

TBRC’s coal mining support activities market report is segmented by type into coal mining drilling services, coal mining exploration services, coal mining draining services, other coal mining support activities and by process into underground and opencast.

The major players covered in the global coal mining support activities market are CIMIC Group, PT United Tractors, Downer Blasting Services (DBS), Barminco Holdings Pty Limited, Boart Longyear.

Coal Mining Support Activities Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides coal mining support activities market overview, forecast coal mining support activities global market size and growth for the whole market, coal mining support activities global market segments, and geographies, coal mining support activities global market trends, coal mining support activities market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

