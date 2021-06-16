ZENARAH THE FIRST FIAT & CRYPTO MARKETPLACE
Zenarah has just changed the game, I expect in a few years Zenarah to be taking the likes of Amazon”AUSTRALIA , June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZENARAH announced Crypto Payment System, a new added service to their website. Crypto Payment system will help shop owners and consumers to buy and sell products using cryptocurrencies which is the way forward leaping into the future, in addition to standard fiat payment options. This offers a new way for growth not just for Zenarah but also shops listed on Zenarah. This is also a huge benefit to the people who have started investing in cryptocurrencies.
“This is a revolutionary and forward thinking approach by Zenarah, as more and more people join crypto world consumers will look forward to spending by turning this into a crypto marketplace while keeping the existing option of standard currency. Zenarah has just changed the game, I expect in a few years Zenarah to be taking the likes of Amazon. I won't be surprised if that happened yearly,” says Trisha, CEO at Social Embassy.
Features and benefits of adding crypto as a option include.
- New customers, especially the youth who is now heavily invested in cryptocurrencies.
- Many countries are now working on building their own coin, it just strengthens the case
- Future is digital currency. Companies like PayPal, Tesla and many in Australia have been working to accept Crypto as a payment option.
Development is underway, and we expect it will be available starting August 2021. This will be done in 3 phases.
Zenarah will no longer charge Store subscriptions, making it free for shops to load products from 1st July 2021
Partnership Program to be launched from July 2021 to distribute 1 million worth of Cryptocurrencies to potential partners.
Go live with accepting Crypto from 1st Aug 2021.
About: Zenarah is a online marketplace that makes it easier for shops to sell online in Australia. It's one platform with all the e-commerce and point of sale features you need to start, run, and grow your business without paying massive fees and helps you sell your products to anyone, anywhere. The Marketplace is built with massive features taking the guesswork out as it gives you analytical data straight into your dashboard. Zenarah has over 100 features that help you build that perfect shop, selling B2C & B2B. If you are into drop-shipping we have that covered as well.
