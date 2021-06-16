Poughkeepsie NY LED Teeth Whitening – Stained Discolored Tooth Services

Brighter Smiles New York announced that they are providing an updated range of LED teeth whitening treatments to patients in Poughkeepsie NY, Red Oaks Mill, Spackenkill, Crown Heights, Arlington, and Fairview

/EIN News/ -- Poughkeepsie, United States, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brighter Smiles New York, a dental care practice in Poughkeepsie, New York, announced the launch of an updated range of LED teeth whitening treatments. The practice uses modern-day LED lamps to help patients achieve a whiter and healthier smile.

More information can be found at https://brightersmilesny.com

Conveniently located at 320 Main St Suite 6, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601, clients from Red Oaks Mill, Spackenkill, Crown Heights, Arlington, and Fairview are also welcome.

With the new announcement, the team at Brighter Smiles New York are dedicated to providing patients with an effective and non-invasive solution to get a brighter smile and improve their oral health.

Food such as highly coloured fruits and vegetables, tea, coffee and red wine can turn one’s teeth a brownish color over time. As smiling is an important part of human interaction, those who have brown stains on their teeth might feel self-conscious, this affecting their confidence and willingness to smile.

Fortunately, there are highly-effective in-office treatments that remove these blemishes. The team at Brighter Smiles New York have decades of experience in helping their patients correct tooth discoloration.

Owner Olivia Brock and her caring staff specialize only in teeth whitening, which is why they are able to offer LED teeth whitening treatments at $120. At another dentist, patients can expect to pay much more than that because there is a high chance that they will be offered other treatments.

The dental team will first determine if this whitening system is the best option for the patient. If the patient is a good candidate, the team will ensure that they feel comfortable and safe throughout the treatment.

LED teeth whitening uses blue LED light that activates the teeth whitening gel. When the interaction happens, the light penetrates the enamel and lifts existing stains.

Brighter Smiles New York has a 35-minute and a 45-minute session, and patients will instantly see the results after their session. LED teeth whitening does not require needles, injection, anesthesia, or dental drill.

A spokesperson for the practice said: “A bright and happy smile radiates positive energy. It’s contagious and spreads across the room right away. We don’t believe in over-the-counter whiteners. Our whitening solutions are safe and guarantee results, giving you the opportunity to smile confidently and without worry.”

Interested parties can find more by visiting https://brightersmilesny.com

Website: https://brightersmilesny.com/

Name: Olivia Brock Organization: Brighter Smiles New York Address: 320 Main St Suite 6, Poughkeepsie, New York 12601, United States Phone: +1-929-214-3196