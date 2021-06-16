Ironwood Academy and Robotics Institute Announce Partnership in Robotics Program

RobotiX Institute Logo Robotics Summer Camp for School Students Robotics Summer Camp Robotics Summer Camp for Pre Elementary & Elementary School Students Robotics Classes

IRONWOOD ACADEMY and the ROBOTIX INSTITUTE ANNOUNCE AN OPERATING PARTNERSHIP TO EXPAND CLASSROOM EXPERIENCES IN TECHNOLOGY, ENGINEERING AND ROBOTICS

FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE, USA, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ironwood Academy, a private, Christian hybrid school for homeschool students in grades 1-12, and the RobotiX Institute, a Franklin-based educational company providing Python coding program and robotics classes today announced the formation of an operating partnership. The strategic alliance is designed to expand the classroom experiences for all students in grades pre-K through high school, introducing boys and girls to real-world technology, engineering, and robotics in Middle Tennessee.

Ironwood Academy will host the RobotiX Institute’s hands-on classes at its new campus in Cool Springs during the weekdays. The RobotiX Institute will continue to offer weekend courses and robotics summer camps at its current location at 1550 McEwen Drive in Franklin and at its Nashville location in Green Hills.



The RobotiX Institute’s robotics competition team, comprised of its students, recently won the local, regional and national robotics competitions. RobotiX Institute offers various VEX robotics courses that are designed to open up your child to the latest developments going on in the world of technology and robotics.The RobotiX team is set to compete at the VEX IQ world championships.



Instructors at the RobotiXInstitute are Carnegie-Mellon certified teachers with decades of industry experience. Similarly, Ironwood Academy’s teachers are certified teachers with advanced degrees who have a passion for the subjects they teach. Ironwood Academy’s high school students will have opportunities to receive training and mentoring through the RobotiX Institute for future positions as STEM interns and coaches. STEM summer camps provide valuable skills for your child which can be used in their future careers. In these camps, your children learn things like problem-solving, communication, teamwork, and decision-making.

Terry Morris, Executive Director of Ironwood Academy, commented, “The extra-curricular activities that are so important to create whole human beings who are well-rounded have been given short shrift in many school systems. Our flexible model gives kids time an opportunity to identify and explore their passions, whether in music, dance, athletics, fine arts, or as entrepreneurs, while at the same time giving them a strong academic foundation. Many students will go on to college; some may choose another path in a trade or start a business. By partnering with the prestigious RobotiX Institute, we are able to train children and equip young adults to excel at STEM-related endeavors.”

Surendra Kumar Vikraman, Chief Operating Officer at RobotiX, added, “We offer a full range of robotics lessons designed to introduce young people to technology and machinery in a fun and supportive environment. Our business model and teaching philosophy is well-suited to Ironwood Academy’s mission of educating students in a manner that allows them to pursue their individual avenues for success.”