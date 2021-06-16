ATN Construction Featured on Hawaii News Now

One of Hawaii’s best construction and remodeling companies has been featured by one of the state’s top media outlets.

KAPOLEI, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with All Things New (ATN) Construction announced today that the company was featured on Hawaii News Now.

“This is a true honor,” said Richie Breaux, president and spokesperson for ATN Construction, a company listed on the Inc. 5,000 list of the sharpest, smartest, fastest-growing companies in America.

Hawaii News Now celebrates the best of Hawaii, helping individuals and families live their best lives by highlighting all things local. From food, fashion, to the everyday heroes making an impact on the islands, people are able to see stories that inspire and inform.

As for the news feature, Hawaii News Now host Kanoe Gibson took a look at the team’s latest passion project. ATN Construction showcased its passion project where the homeowners who lived in the Mainland decided to move to Hawaii and renovate a home.

“That’s when the dream started to birth,” Breaux said in the three-minute news feature video. “They hired an architect, but then they needed a builder.”

ATN Construction remodeled and renovated the entire property inside and out as well as constructed an addition to the home.

During the news feature, Breaux pointed out that ATN Construction has an online portal - a website that homeowners get built uniquely for each project. Individuals can use it as a place to check photos uploaded every day, get a live schedule of everyone that will be at their home, have financial documentation of the project while also utilizing the portal to serve as a communications source between their project manager and all the sub-contractors and field manager of the project, and much more.

ATN Construction, which was awarded the Hawaii Home and Remodeling Top Builder Award for 2019 and 2020, according to Breaux, is a motivated and dedicated team of estimators, project managers, field engineers and competent workers, and expertly skilled tradesmen who will be its customers’ partners in the development of their project.

“Whether it be the building of a new home, renovation, remodel, or the reconstruction of an office, we are dependable professionals who will render outstanding services from pre-construction to finish,” Breaux said of his company, which is a Better Business Bureau A+ Accredited Business and a member of the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA). “Our team stands ready to serve you.”

Breaux stressed that the expertise and experience ATN Construction offers are based on professionally accepted industry standards, all for a reasonably packaged price.

The recent news feature comes on the heels of the company offering free phone consultations for new construction and remodeling projects. Interested individuals can receive a free phone consultation by filling out a short form on the company’s website.

For more information, please visit https://www.atnhawaii.com/about and https://www.atnhawaii.com/blog.

###

About ATN Construction LLC

Since the creation of ATN Construction LLC, we've treated every client like they were part of our Ohana. We guarantee that you will be pleased with the final outcome of your project and have absolutely no problems with our work process and the positive "can do" atmosphere we bring to your home or business.

Contact Details:

2045 Lauwiliwili Street

Unit 201

Kapolei, HI 96707

United States