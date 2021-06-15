Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Women Veterans Day

DAVID Y. IGE, Governor of the State of Hawaii, proclaimed June 12, 2021 as “WOMEN VETERANS DAY” in Hawai’i and ask the people of the Aloha State to join me in paying tribute and honoring all women veterans who have served and continue to serve our nation and our state.

