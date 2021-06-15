DAVID Y. IGE, Governor of the State of Hawaii, proclaimed June 12, 2021 as “WOMEN VETERANS DAY” in Hawai’i and ask the people of the Aloha State to join me in paying tribute and honoring all women veterans who have served and continue to serve our nation and our state.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.