All Your Foods USA INC and Revive Organics INC have entered into a Material Definitive Agreement

On June 10, 2021, the Company entered into an agreement with Revive through its wholly owned subsidiary All Your Foods USA, Inc.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Currently bringing business revenue into the corporation. Revive provides healthy and delicious premium pre-portioned frozen superfoods, smoothies , oats, meals, and more delivered right to the customers door. Revive (revivesuperfoods.com) currently delivers over a million smoothies a month between Canada and the United States.All Your Foods President Benny Doro "We are excited and honored to be working with such an innovative and quickly growing company."All your foods has officially become the main food production company outside of Revives production for new and existing products.The Company is Revive Superfoods/Revive Organics INC Production and development partner.This two-year deal will see AYF and Revive develop new products and improve on existing ones.Forward-Looking StatementsCertain information in this press release contains forward-looking information. This information is based on management’s reasonable assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to us and is made as of the date of this press release. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information as a result of various factors. Information regarding our expectations of future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities or the markets in which we operate is forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not facts but instead represent management’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.Readers are urged to consider the uncertainties, risks, and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. We have no intention and undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law.All Your Foods does not accept any responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.