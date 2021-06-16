Announcing Trophy Ridge Apartment Homes in Decatur, Texas
EINPresswire.com/ -- Set just 45 minutes away from Dallas Fort-Worth, Trophy Ridge Apartment Homes is your escape from the hustle and bustle of daily life. Trophy Ridge is located in Decatur, TX – a small town just outside of the big city where you can enjoy a peaceful, rural lifestyle while still being close enough to everything you need. We opened in February 2020 and offered a quiet and neighborly atmosphere for our residents.
When looking for a new place to live, you want to keep amenities and community in mind, and Trophy Ridge offers everything you are looking for! We are located in a residential area, so you don’t have to worry about heavy traffic interrupting daily activities. If your family is looking for a quiet and calm oasis to call home, Trophy Ridge Apartments is the place for you.
So why choose an apartment home living in Decatur, TX?
Easy Commute
Living in a busy city isn’t for everyone, so we chose to build Trophy Ridge in a town close enough for an easy commute but far enough away from the city so you can wind down at home in a quiet environment. We are approximately 50 minutes from DFW airport, and if you want to enjoy a nice dinner out on the town, downtown Fort Worth is only 30 minutes from your home!
Amenities
To make apartment home living even better, we have included amenities for any resident! Have children who need to get some energy out? Take a short walk to our playground, where you can relax and feel safe knowing your children are in a gated community and meet families just like yours! Or if you are planning on celebrating a special event, our community room is perfect for you; enjoy the demonstration kitchen and bar while hosting your guests, and sit back at our pub tables and watch the game on the 50″ TV – it’s all yours! In addition, a pool and pavilion with pergolas will be available soon to escape the Texas summers, so stay tuned.
Home Sweet Home
Here at Trophy Ridge, we strive to make your living experience as comfortable as possible. Every home has a front porch so that you can enjoy a private entrance into your unit. The community we have built at Trophy Ridge is very neighborly and encompasses the Southern Hospitality feel that everyone looks for when moving to a new area. Don’t worry about climbing steps to get to your apartment; all of our units are single story with a short walk from your car to your front door. The open concept of each unit gives you the freedom to make it all yours and decorate however you need to make it feel like home if you have pets; no need to worry! We are a pet-friendly complex and welcome all approved breeds according to the state of Texas.
Living in Decatur, TX
Although Decatur is a small town, it still has plenty to offer. Decatur is growing yearly with new businesses coming in, so you can enjoy a nice walk through town to support local businesses and enjoy quality time meeting new neighbors and community members. Take advantage of Decatur’s parks and their public library with your family if you want to stay close to home but still have fun with the kids. Even though Decatur is growing, you will always sense the small-town feeling from everyone in town. There are community events to keep you busy when you don’t want to make the commute to the bigger cities, and it’s only a short drive from your home at Trophy Ridge!
If you have been thinking about making your next big move, talk to our team at Trophy Ridge Apartment Homes! We would love to meet you and show you around the neighborhood. To learn more, give us a call at (940)-399-5410 or visit our website https://www.trophyridgeapartments.com
Press Release by Cassidy Somervill of Alpha Media Group
