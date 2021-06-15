Lexington County Men Arrested on Child Sexual Abuse Material* and Related Charges

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – June 15, 2021 – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Jeremy Joseph Denny, 29, of Lexington, S.C., and Cameron Lee Myers, 21, of Lexington, S.C., on 10 total charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors. Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department made the arrests in these unrelated cases. Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office, also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with these investigations.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to Myers. Investigators state Myers distributed child sexual abuse material. Investigators state Denny solicited and traveled to meet a person they believed to be a minor for sex.

Denny was arrested on June 9, 2021. He is charged with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor (§16-15-342), a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment; and one count of attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor (§16-3-655).

Myers was arrested on June 10, 2021. He is charged with eight counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree (§16-15-405), a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

These cases will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.

* Child sexual abuse material, or CSAM, is a more accurate reflection of the material involved in these heinous and abusive crimes. “Pornography” can imply the child was a consenting participant. Globally, the term child pornography is being replaced by CSAM for this reason.