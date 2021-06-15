Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Summerville Man Arrested on Disseminating Obscene Material to a Minor Charge

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – June 15, 2021 – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Heyward Lee Cremeans, 21, of Summerville, S.C., on one charge connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.  Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Mount Pleasant Police Department made the arrest.  Investigators with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), both also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with this investigation.

 

Investigators state Cremeans sent sexually explicit material to a minor.

 

Cremeans was arrested on June 10, 2021. He is charged with one count of disseminating obscene material to a person under age eighteen (§16-15-345), a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.

 

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

 

Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.

