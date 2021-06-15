Michael Shifrin and Shifrin Legal Help Community Associations Navigate Evictions During the Pandemic
EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Shifrin is an attorney who focuses his practice on the representation of condominium and community associations throughout Illinois. He founded Shifrin Legal in 2018 to help associations establish stable and sustainable communities. Through his work, Michael utilizes a variety of skills and talents to achieve his clients' objectives and build desirable community cultures. One such skill is what he calls practicing "the human side of law." Essentially, Michael develops an in-depth understanding of his clients, their objectives, and the relevant parties and then tailors his legal counsel to match the needs of his client. Compassion coupled with a deep understanding of human psychology and association law enables him to weave the two together to accomplish legal objectives many lawyers cannot.
Michael Shifrin strives to give back to the condominium and community association industry. In fact, it is part of the fabric of Shifrin Legal. To this end, he regularly engages in public speaking opportunities. He has made a variety of appearances at expositions, trade shows, and management company keynote speaker events. In addition, Michael served as co-chair of the Illinois chapter of the Community Association Institute membership committee. Mr. Shifrin also writes articles that are published within industry trade publications and has been recognized by Illinois Super Lawyers magazine as a "Rising Star" in the state of Illinois three times thus far. This is an honor that has only been bestowed upon the top 2.5 percent of lawyers under the age of 40. He also was identified as an Emerging Lawyer in Illinois by Leading Lawyers, which is an honor that is presented to less than two percent of licensed attorneys in the state of Illinois.
One of the areas that Michael Shifrin and his firm find very important is collections. Specifically, helping to ensure his association clients receive the assessment income that they rely upon to operate. The recent COVID-19 pandemic has created new rules and regulations designed to protect tenants and unit occupants from eviction during these uncertain times. Shifrin understands the constantly evolving eviction rules adopted by the Supreme Court and local jurisdictions and helps each of his clients navigate them to ensure they continue collecting assessments from their owners. Presently, a moratorium on evictions exists in Illinois. However, certain tips and legal techniques are available to associations to allow them to continue collecting assessments while still complying with present moratorium rules and Shifrin Legal has them mastered.
Michael Shifrin takes tremendous pride in his work product and relishes the opportunity to assist board members and clients with creating stable and enjoyable communities. Shifrin is an attorney who is both personable and results-oriented. He recognizes that the needs of board members and clients are dynamic, that they change over time, and his firm prides itself on the customized legal service it provides. Michael believes Shifrin Legal is the best boutique condominium and community association law firm in Illinois. Clients have access to the resources and experience of a large law firm with seasoned lawyers delivered with the personalization and touch of a boutique practice. Contact Shifrin Legal today if your condominium or community association wants top-notch legal representation.
Michael Shifrin
Michael Shifrin strives to give back to the condominium and community association industry. In fact, it is part of the fabric of Shifrin Legal. To this end, he regularly engages in public speaking opportunities. He has made a variety of appearances at expositions, trade shows, and management company keynote speaker events. In addition, Michael served as co-chair of the Illinois chapter of the Community Association Institute membership committee. Mr. Shifrin also writes articles that are published within industry trade publications and has been recognized by Illinois Super Lawyers magazine as a "Rising Star" in the state of Illinois three times thus far. This is an honor that has only been bestowed upon the top 2.5 percent of lawyers under the age of 40. He also was identified as an Emerging Lawyer in Illinois by Leading Lawyers, which is an honor that is presented to less than two percent of licensed attorneys in the state of Illinois.
One of the areas that Michael Shifrin and his firm find very important is collections. Specifically, helping to ensure his association clients receive the assessment income that they rely upon to operate. The recent COVID-19 pandemic has created new rules and regulations designed to protect tenants and unit occupants from eviction during these uncertain times. Shifrin understands the constantly evolving eviction rules adopted by the Supreme Court and local jurisdictions and helps each of his clients navigate them to ensure they continue collecting assessments from their owners. Presently, a moratorium on evictions exists in Illinois. However, certain tips and legal techniques are available to associations to allow them to continue collecting assessments while still complying with present moratorium rules and Shifrin Legal has them mastered.
Michael Shifrin takes tremendous pride in his work product and relishes the opportunity to assist board members and clients with creating stable and enjoyable communities. Shifrin is an attorney who is both personable and results-oriented. He recognizes that the needs of board members and clients are dynamic, that they change over time, and his firm prides itself on the customized legal service it provides. Michael believes Shifrin Legal is the best boutique condominium and community association law firm in Illinois. Clients have access to the resources and experience of a large law firm with seasoned lawyers delivered with the personalization and touch of a boutique practice. Contact Shifrin Legal today if your condominium or community association wants top-notch legal representation.
Michael Shifrin
Shifrin Legal, Inc.
+1 312-470-2276
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn