2021 Educational Sessions Focus on Strategic Growth Topics
Leaders and Liaisons Join Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies for AAPL, ACHE, SHSMD Conferences and THHS Training EventsST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies announced their line-up of strategic growth topics to be featured via virtual and in-person events through the remainder of 2021. As healthcare organizations face the challenge of recovering profitable business and market share, the sessions will deliver peer-to-peer learning opportunities, best practices and proven techniques for rapid recovery and leading strategic growth during the second half of 2021 and beyond.
“In our 20-years in business, we have had the privilege of developing and executing strategic growth programs for hundreds of health systems, hospitals, physician groups and other healthcare organizations. We have made it a priority to give back to the industry through education,” said Tammy Tiller-Hewitt, MHA, FACHE, Chief Executive Officer of Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies, who is speaking at these upcoming events. “It is particularly exciting to have the leaders we have partnered with join us on the podium to share perspectives and lessons learned in leading strategic growth.”
INDUSTRY CONFERENCES
Empowerment Through Strategic Execution: It’s Our Time
American Association of Physician Liaisons
2021 Virtual Annual Conference June 16
Organizations are working hard to recover the right business and liaisons are positioned to make strategic impact. Is there a best or right way to do that? In this idea-filled session, Tammy Tiller-Hewitt discusses the liaison’s essential obligations of strategy and its execution, starting with ownership, preparation and goal setting. The session will address challenges faced as liaisons formulate their plans and the realities of making it happen. Our industry leaders will provide real life examples and practical ideas to enhance everyone’s impact.
Battle-Tested Strategies for Strategic Growth
American College of Healthcare Executives
Leadership Webinar July 14
Co-Speaker:
T. Steen Trawick, Jr. MD, FHM, Chief Executive Officer, CHRISTUS Health Shreveport-Bossier
The principles of leadership “as put to the test” throughout 2020 are still in full force in 2021. Some of the most relevant and pressing challenges healthcare leaders are facing focus on rebuilding healthy organizations firmly rooted in strong clinician relationships. Those with better relationships with stakeholders – including their providers, community leaders and even competitors – have made navigating the COVID-19 pandemic a lot less bumpy for their organizations. Dr. Trawick and Ms. Tiller-Hewitt will share practical tools and techniques that healthcare leaders use to identify and close costly gaps, engage physicians and other clinical leaders, and hardwire their organizations for strategic growth.
The Leader’s Guide to Earning Your Seat in the C-Suite
Society for Healthcare Strategy and Marketing
Connections 2021 September 21
Co-Speakers:
Cameron M. McGregor, MSN, RN, FACHE, Chief Operating Officer, Ms.Medicine
Yonathan Kebede, Vice President of Administration, Lankenau Medical Center
Do you have an intentional growth plan and influence required to deliver strategic results that will earn your seat in the C-Suite? Learn how a relentless focus on strategic growth will help you avoid being pigeonholed, ramp-up your leadership skills and consistently deliver results that advance your organization, team and yourself. Ms. McGregor and Mr. Kebede will join Ms. Tiller-Hewitt to reveal how to create and maximize your advancement opportunities by following three clear principles of leadership: Strategic Purpose for Growth, Influence through Engagement, and Success through Execution of Growth Strategies.
TRAINING WORKSHOPS
Physician Liaison Sales Training
Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies’ Signature Make-it-Matter Workshop
Virtual Events August 2-4 and October 20-22
Make-it-Matter Physician Liaison Sales Training delivers the comprehensive consultative sales training that includes live instruction, videos, role-playing, break-outs and interactive exercises. Attendees gain practical, memorable techniques for immediate application - all from the comfort and safety of home or office. Seven interactive modules are delivered in three training days.
Managers Only - Physician Liaison Sales Training
Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies’ New Team Leader Workshop
Virtual Event September 29-30
Tiller-Hewitt is introducing a two-day virtual workshop developed exclusively for leaders and managers of Outreach and Liaison teams in response to demand for “managers only” training. Because Tiller-Hewitt has launched and managed hundreds of Liaisons – you are guaranteed to learn best practice techniques and management skills needed to effectively lead a winning team. Better yet, you will join your peers from across the country to share the learning experience we built just for you.
Full program information, speaker bios and links to program registration are located at on the Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies Events Page.
Why Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies?
Tiller-Hewitt’s line-up of services and solutions deliver strategic growth and measurable results: improving physician engagement, minimizing leakage, maximizing network utilization, protecting market share, and growing strategic, high-margin service lines and specialties.
Access the full range of Tiller-Hewitt’s key strategic growth programs and resources at tillerhewitt.com:
● Strategic Growth
● Operational Strategic Growth Readiness Assessments
● Network Optimization and Care Consolidation
● Lean Process Improvement
Data Analytics and Referral Tracking Tools
● trackerPLUS PRM
● Market Intelligence
● Quick Issue Resolution and Accountability
Physician Engagement and Retention
● onboardPLUS and Mentorship
● Rapid Practice Ramp-up
● Provider Family Integration
Physician Liaison
● Physician Outreach/Business Development programs
● Training
● Program Assessments
About Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies
For 20 years, Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies has partnered with healthcare organizations to consistently deliver strategic growth and measurable results. The Tiller-Hewitt team designs and executes high-performance programs that drive strategic growth, network optimization, and physician retention for hundreds of health systems, hospitals, and population health and provider organizations nationwide.
Tiller-Hewitt delivers rapid, measurable return on investment by working as partners with leadership, operations and physician outreach/liaison teams to hardwire a collaborative culture and build strong strategic growth programs on the Tiller-Hewitt Pillars: Systems, Data and People. To learn more, visit tillerhewitt.com.
