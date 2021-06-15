Scott Stephens Becomes a Cybersecurity Guru During His 21-year Stint in the U.S. Army
Scott Stephens Honed His Cybersecurity Expertise as an Intelligence OfficerMONTGOMERY COUNTY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES , June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Cybersecurity is the art of protecting networks, devices, and data from unauthorized access or criminal use and the practice of ensuring confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information,” says Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. It’s this field of work that Scott Stephens specializes in as a cybersecurity software engineer.
Scott Stephens Proves His Worth in the U.S. Army
Armed with a Masters in Computer Resources and Information, Scott Stephens took his cybersecurity work in the U.S. Army to greater heights. Scott Stephens worked as an Intelligence Officer during his 21-year stint in the army. His specialty in cybersecurity saw him globe-trotting and working in South America, the Middle East, Europe, and South Korea.
Scott Stephens worked as a strategist Intelligence Officer for cybersecurity, SIGINT, HUMINT, and ALL-SOURCE. As a result, his cybersecurity tentacles reached Germany, Iraq, and more. Working in the Army, Scott Stephens specialized in Computer Network Operations (CNO) and cyber exploitation and security.
As a Senior Intelligence Officer, Scott Stephens was responsible for developing, planning & executing far-reaching operations, such as cyber warfare and intelligence missions. Scott Stephens served in a wide range of capacities at the operational, tactical, and strategic levels.
A Cybersecurity Software Engineer Takes Up Consulting Work
Since cybersecurity is critical in all business spheres, Scott Stephens is ready to offer his services as a cybersecurity software engineer consultant. Based in Montgomery County, he wants to use his cybersecurity expertise to help businesses insulate themselves from cyber-attacks and intrusions.
Businesses can have confidence in Scott Stephen’s cybersecurity skills as he worked as a director for EG. Supply Chain Product Protection and Cybersecurity. Because of this, he carries with him nearly five years of experience in steering the well-known company to success in cybersecurity.
Scott Stephens’ core duties were:
Creating the industry's high-level SC CS capabilities and making Hewlett Packard (HP) Enterprise gain a competitive edge
Protecting the global supply chain product portfolio from cyber attacks
Formulating and implementing processes, controls, and policy to protect HP clients
Leading the company as a supply chain cyber thought and strategy leader
Owing to his sterling work in cybersecurity, he’s endorsed by several professionals and the RSA Conference. Scott Stephens is a retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel with experience spanning nearly 30 years in intelligence and cybersecurity. He’s currently working as a cybersecurity software engineer consultant and can offer his expertise to businesses of all sizes.
