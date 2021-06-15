How Jesus Restored Me and Helped Me Become A Successful Entrepreneur
Faith in God leads to salvation and success.
Isaiah 41:10 ‘’So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.’’
My Name is Matthew Viray. I was born and raised in Las Vegas, Nevada, and this is my story.
I grew up in the early 2000s, and I vividly remember my Saturdays spent going to the Seventh-Day Adventist Church with my family. We never missed a single Saturday. I remember being baptized, playing piano for the church, singing for the Hospice to spread the word and joy of God, and attending bible studies. But the reality is that, at the time, I wasn’t serious about church and God because I was distracted, focused on work, money, women, and hanging out with my friends. On the day I turned 21 (at midnight on July 27, 2007, to be precise, I rushed to the store to purchase my first bottle of alcohol. How excited I was! Unfortunately, my life was about to change for the worse. Indeed, the moment I took my first sip, I became addicted and spiraled into a dark abyss I would not be able to come out of for years.
And so the vicious cycle started. I would spend my time going from bar to bar with my friends and spending my paycheck on alcohol and slot machines. It was such a dark time, and the addictions had such a powerful influence on me that I would even hit the casinos during my lunch break! Nothing else seemed to matter. All I wanted to do was drink and gamble. Yes, money and alcohol were becoming an obsession.
As I was drifting away, trapped in a somber land of loneliness and emotional suffering, I completely forgot about church. And even though, as the years went by, I attempted to reconnect with God, attending church as much as I could, I was always, somehow, falling back to my old ways. I was house and couch hopping, never really having a steady address.
Fast forward five years, at 26, I got hired as a Service Agent for Enterprise Rent-A-Car. I will never forget my first day. It was October 31, 2012, and I was sober and proud. I managed to refrain from my old habits and began to slowly connect with God. After four years as a service agent, I even got promoted to Lead Service Agent at the McCarran Rent-A-Car facility. During that time, I started to see the number 333 everywhere. Indeed, for the three following years, I would literally see this number every day on license plates, price tags, or even clocks. I didn’t know what it meant and assumed that they were just coincidences. I decided to ignore these signs and carry on with my life. After all, I wasn’t looking to get out of my comfort zone. I had just been promoted, and everything was going well.
Yet, a few months after this amazing promotion, I realized my old habits and mindset were coming back. The new role was a fast-paced job where I was under a lot of pressure. Managers would radio me at the last minute to drive the cars upstairs and were showing utter contempt for me. Inevitably, I spiraled back into the dark abyss and became aggressive, rude, and unprofessional. I hated the world and treated others, especially women, with little respect.
Sure, I should have been fired on the spot, but my skills and productivity saved me. Until it didn’t anymore… I eventually lost my job on November 22, 2020. And at the same time, I lost my hope. I had no friends, no job, and I felt alone, devastated, and empty.
That’s when my mom and dad suggested that I visit them in California so we could all go to church together. I wasn’t in the right mindset, I dreaded going and was therefore constantly making up excuses.
However, one day, I made the decision I would go and see them. We attended the Lighthouse Baptist Church in Vacaville, California, together in January 2021. My dad had even bought me a bible. When I first walked through the doors, I was overwhelmed by the warmth and welcoming atmosphere in the church. It felt like family. Then, the pastor started to talk. I still remember him saying ‘’getting right with God and to mature with Him’’. As he pronounced these words, I finally surrendered to Him, knowing God is in control and is just. I burst into tears right there, right then, and asked God to forgive my sins. I immediately fell in love with the Church, especially after witnessing how caring the Pastor is for his people and how much he loves us.
So, I decided to take a leap of faith and move to California!
I discovered that the number 333 I had been seeing everywhere and every day for the last three years was, in fact, the Holy Spirit guiding me to a specific verse: ”Call to me, and I will answer you and tell you great and unsearchable things you do not know.” Jeremiah 33:3.
Needless to say, this has become my favorite verse.
I was baptized in March 2021 by Pastor Bill Snodderly.
God had fully restored me by His blood, as he died for my sins. He called me when I was lost. And He called me again when I lost my job.
I am now fully committed to my church as a member and permanent resident of Vacaville, California.
As for my job, I have finally found my path. Indeed, I am now a successful full-time photographer, filmmaker, editor, and business owner in California and Nevada. I’ve even been blessed enough to be featured in multiple articles. All of this thanks to God as he gifted me with these wonderful talents, allowing me to use his gifts to do His works.
My Name is Matthew Viray. I have a past, and I have a story, but they no longer define me. I’ve changed. I am restored as I have been saved by the blood of Jesus Christ and attained salvation through faith in God.
And I am convinced that God can help you achieve success too.
“Truly my soul silently waits for God; From Him comes my salvation. He only is my rock and my salvation; He is my defense; I shall not be greatly moved… My soul, wait silently for God alone, for my expectation is from Him. He only is my rock and my salvation; He is my defense; I shall not be moved. In God is my salvation and my glory; the rock of my strength, And my refuge, is in God” Psalm 62:1-7
