Jon Parrish Discusses the Benefits of Mindfulness for Busy Professionals
Jon Parrish on some of the most well-known benefits of mindfulnessNAPLES, , FL, USA, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to national surveys, the number of people practicing mindfulness and meditation in the United States has tripled over the last decade. You might think that this is a youth movement, or something sought out by people with too much time on their hands, but nothing could be further from the truth, says Jon Parrish. It’s busy professionals leading the charge in the new mindfulness movement.
From Arianna Huffington to Rupert Murdoch, the business elite are embracing the benefits of making time for mindfulness. Mindfulness is the practice of being fully present in the moment. It is often achieved through meditation, but can also be practiced on a micro-level by centering your attention on the sensations of your body and your environment. Read on to learn more about the benefits of being mindful for busy professionals!
Mindfulness Helps Relieve Stress
Perhaps the most well-known benefit of mindfulness is stress relief, says Jon Parrish. Whether we are working long hours, neglecting self-care, or experiencing difficulties in our relationships, stress builds up in the body. When we experience stress, we release a stress hormone known as cortisol. Cortisol can cause inflammation, weight gain, high blood pressure, and other negative side effects.
When we meditate, says Jon Parrish, it relaxes the mind and the nervous system, which combats cortisol and relieves stress. Meditation has been linked to lower blood pressure, lower levels of cortisol, and weight loss.
Mindfulness Strengthens Your Immune System Says Jon Parrish
This is especially important as we re-enter the workplace post-pandemic, says Jon Parrish. We discussed above how mindfulness reduces stress. Since stress levels play a large factor in how your immune system functions, mindfulness can have a very positive impact on your immune responses.
Meditating regularly can lower cortisol levels, reduce inflammation, encourage healthy sleep patterns, reduce over-eating and self-medicating with alcohol--all of which can suppress your immune system and lead to illness. When you’re a busy professional, getting sick before a big project or presentation can be a disaster! Protect your career by making time for self-care and mindfulness.
Mindfulness Enhances Creativity
The number one obstacle to being creative is being too busy. Creativity requires a certain level of boredom, says Jon Parrish. When your mind is quiet, it is allowed time to make new connections, see things from different perspectives, and come up with solutions you otherwise wouldn’t entertain.
Mindfulness gives your mind the room it needs to “breathe”, so to speak. Clearing your mind of the busy clutter of day-to-day worries and activities leaves room for creativity to flourish!
If you’re too busy, overwhelmed, and wondering how you’re going to keep juggling work and home, try a little meditation and mindfulness, suggests Jon Parrish.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
email us here