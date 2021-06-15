Pain is Complicated
EINPresswire.com/ -- Pain is the body’s perfectly natural way of telling us, ‘Something isn’t right’. If you stumble and sprain your ankle, or worse break a bone, the body immediately sends a signal to your brain telling it, ‘Hey that hurts!’ Pain is actually helpful as it is the body’s way to force us to slow down and even to stop in order to determine the injury and what hurts. The body alerts us to the illness and injury so that we can take care of our bodies.
We each have varying tolerances to pain. Some may continue working, competing, even staying on-project until hours to days later when the inured area is swollen, inflamed and hurting. Others stop instantly, frozen in the pain. And pain is complicated. Our past experience with pain…our mood…even our expectations can affect when, where, and how intensely we experience minor to acute pain.
Sensory neurons in the body are called nociceptors and when we hurt or get injured, nociceptors activate sending impulses throughout the nervous system to the brain. In milliseconds, your brain is aware of the injured area and the result is you feel pain.
Below is a summary of four common types of pain: Acute pain, Chronic pain, Neuropathic pain and Nociceptive pain.
Acute pain has a short duration lasting from minutes up to three-six months and typically improves once the underlying illness, injury are treated. Sometimes acute pain develops into chronic pain if the cause isn’t treated or healing doesn’t occur, or sometimes the brain signals a nociceptor malfunction.
Chronic pain lasts longer than six months. If pain continues after healing has occurred, then it’s considered chronic. Chronic pain can affect a person’s quality of life leading to sleeplessness, depression, lethargy, even anxiety.
Neuropathic pain is a common type of chronic pain. It is a result of dysfunction or damage to the nervous system that results in nerves misfiring pain signals. Neuropathic pain can be caused from ordinary life occurrences such as wearing clothing, air conditioning or even warm air blowing on a person. It can feel like pins and needles, burning, shooting or stabbing pain. Instead of a response to a painful injury neuropathic pain seems to have no source.
Nociceptive pain is the most common type of pain; signaling the brain that harmful injury or tissue damage has occurred. It is the body’s way to focus your attention to the injury to stop from further harm. Nociceptive pain can be acute or chronic.
Pain becomes problematic when it interferes with our daily routines, quality of life, sleep, relationships, when it causes anxiety.
How the Neurolumen device helps with pain
Neurolumen is a medically prescribed, non-invasive device that can be effective in reducing chronic and neuropathic pain. Neurolumen employs three therapies simultaneously: transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), low-level laser therapy (LLLT) and light-emitting diode (LED) therapy. In a series of 30 minute at home treatments, wraps are applied to the body which deliver multiple modes of healing energy to affected tissues. Treatments may reduce pain by improving circulation which helps to relieve painful swelling associated with many conditions related to chronic pain. The Neurolumen is covered by many health insurance plans including for use by veterans through the V.A.
If you experience acute pain suddenly, or suffer for an extended period with pain, please seek medical advice immediately.
For more information, please visit https://www.neurolumen.com
