Buyers Deciding on Homes More Quickly, Says Annette Bratcher

Student loans often make saving difficult for young adults”MURFREESBORO, , TN, USA, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For most people, the purchase of a home is the biggest financial decision they'll make. Yet in 2020, buyers chose their homes after searching for only about two months and personally touring only an average of four homes. The average buyer toured an additional five online, says Annette Bratcher, an accredited buyers' representative and Realtor for Heritage Custom Homes.
Buyers who purchased their homes between March and December 2020 -- during the pandemic -- also paid more on average than those who purchased pre-pandemic, says Bratcher, based on National Association of Realtor statistics. Buyers paid an average of $339,400 for homes during the pandemic compared with $270,000 before the pandemic. About one-fifth of buyers who bought during the pandemic paid $500,000 or more for their homes. Most buyers also offered the asking price or close to the asking price for the home they chose.
For 11 percent of buyers, the hardest part of the home-buying process was saving for a down payment.
"Student loans often make saving difficult for young adults," says Annette Bratcher.
Some buyers also found inventory lacking and indicated that they would have made decisions even faster if more suitable homes were on the market. Almost 9 out of 10 buyers used a real estate agent to help them find the right home and negotiate with the seller.
About Annette Bratcher
Annette Bratcher, Realtor, is the project coordinator for new construction at Parks-Murfreesboro. In addition to the buyers' agent accreditation, she holds several other accreditations:
Residential Construction Certified
Certified New Homes Specialist
e-Pro
SRES- Seniors Real Estate Specialist
SFR- Short Sales & Foreclosures Resource Certification
BPOR - Brokers Price Opinion Resource
After spending time in the Atlanta building material business, Annette Bratcher moved to Middle Tennessee in 1995. She became involved in the residential construction business initially as a finance resource, then later as a licensed contractor and Realtor. She is active in various community organizations and has served as a director and president of the Chamber of Commerce, a director of the Kiwanis Club, a member of the Economic Development Board, and a founding member of the United Way. She also supports the Rutherford/Cannon County Child Advocacy Group and First Shot Basketball.
She is a mentor to other Realtors and contractors. Married and a grandmother, she enjoys time with family in Tennessee and in Western Kentucky.
