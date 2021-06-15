Online Islamic Learning Program IQRA Network Announces Expansion into Five New States in the US

/EIN News/ -- United States, Massachusetts, Andover, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IQRA Network, a leading Quran and Arabic school where students can learn Quran online, speak Arabic confidently, and master Islamic Studies has announced expansion of its operations to five new states including New York, California, Michigan, Illinois, and Texas. Students in these states will have access to high quality Quran tutors for kids and adults along with electronic resources and a highly trained dedicated academic team.

While speaking about the expansion, Dr. Fahd Albinali, cofounder of IQRA indicated that this new expansion will bring the program closer to the community.

“Our mission at IQRA has always been to forge meaningful relationships with the communities where our students reside and this will bring us closer to being present in local mosques, as well as online.”

IQRA Network was founded in 2017 with the mission of making Arabic, Quran, and Islamic Studies easy and affordable. The learning process involves going through the comprehensive, premier online program with the support of professional tutors. It is tailored for each of the students depending on their learning needs. Apart from going through the learning process, the network also organizes the IQRA International Quran Competition where students from across the world have an opportunity of testing their mastery of the Quran together with other students.

One of the students who has gone through the program, Ghada Davies says that the inspirational tutors contributed immensely to their spiritual growth.

“I can't be any happier with the level of Professionalism and excellence in the provision of service from IQRA. They were always very prompt in responding to any queries and excellent communication. My teacher is so knowledgeable and inspirational, she goes over and above expectations to make it easy for me to learn. If you or any member of your family needs to learn Quran at your own pace, IQRA is the best.”

Joining the program involves 3 easy steps. The candidates first need to schedule an evaluation by filling a form mentioning their availability. IQRA’s highly trained evaluators will then contact the student for the appointment. The evaluation usually gauges the student level and proficiency in different areas of language and Quran. After completing the evaluation, a report will be sent to the student with details of their scores in Arabic and Quran. The report also contains the curriculum they will go through and details on the instructor and the date of starting their class. After confirming everything, the student receives a welcome email with a link to their virtual class.

The program has so far enrolled students from 46 countries across the world. It has also received 5-star customer reviews on Google and Facebook making it a valuable service to families worldwide. To learn more about the network visit our Facebook, YouTube and Instagram platforms.

