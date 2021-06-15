Dr. Raymond Rezaie Discusses the Early Warning Signs of Diabetes
Dr. Raymond Rezaie Discusses the Early Warning Signs of DiabetesMONTREAL, CANADA, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diabetes is a serious issue in Canada and many other countries too. Canadian physician Raymond Rezaie covers the early warning signs of diabetes so you know what to watch out for.
Did you know that more than 7 percent of Canadians 12 years and older have diabetes? Diabetes is a serious disease that can lead to death and a host of medical complications. Even with proper treatment, you may suffer a lower quality of life if you get diabetes. Fortunately, Dr. Raymond Rezaie is going to explain some of the early signs of diabetes.
“It’s important to capture diabetes and pre-diabetes early,” Dr. Raymond Rezaie says. “In some cases, if you act early enough, you may not suffer full-blown diabetes but instead pre-diabetes. And no matter what, proper treatment will help you enjoy a higher quality of life and may help you avoid serious complications and death.
If you suffer from pre-diabetes, it means you have higher than normal blood sugar levels. While you may not yet be suffering from type 2 diabetes, you may be at greater risk of contracting this disease. This is especially true if you don’t take steps to maintain healthy blood sugar levels.
People suffering from pre-diabetes often suffer from increased thirst and frequent urination. They may also experience excess hunger, blurred vision, and fatigue.
“Ideally, you’ll notice pre-diabetes symptoms early. By working with a doctor, you may be able to avoid Type 2 diabetes, or you can at least buy some time,” Dr. Raymond Rezaie notes. “Watch for symptoms closely and contact a medical practitioner if you believe you may be suffering from pre-diabetes.”
Dr. Raymond Rezaie notes that the symptoms of Type II diabetes are similar to the symptoms of pre-diabetes. Unfortunately, many people don’t notice pre-diabetes until it is too late. Without proper treatment and lifestyle changes, pre-diabetes could morph into Type 2 diabetes.
In addition to increased thirst, urination, and hunger, you may also experience slow-healing sores, increased infections, and numbness in your hands or feet. Sometimes, you’ll experience darkened skin in your neck or armpits.
Dr. Raymond Rezaie Explains Diabetes
So what is diabetes anyway? Your body uses glucose for energy. However, your cells cannot easily absorb glucose molecules on their own. To help glucose enter cells, your body produces insulin.
In some cases, however, your cells develop insulin resistance, making it more difficult to absorb glucose. As such, your cells don’t get the energy they need and your blood sugar levels rise as un-absorbed glucose clogs up your body.
“Our understanding of both Type I and Type II diabetes is still a bit limited,” Dr. Raymond Rezaie says. “Researchers continue to unlock the mysteries of diabetes, but for now, we still have a lot to learn. Our lack of complete understanding makes watching for symptoms all the more important.”
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+1 786-551-9491
email us here