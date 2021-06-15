Doctors Without Borders (MSF): Governments off track on providing tools to prevent tuberculosis (TB), the second biggest infectious disease killer after COVID-19

As the World Health Organization (WHO) convenes a ‘call to action’ tomorrow on the need to scale up access to preventive treatment for tuberculosis (TB), the international medical humanitarian organisation Doctors Without Borders (MSF) urged all governments to support and ramp up the implementation of TB preventive treatment (TPT), and demanded that pharmaceutical and diagnostics corporations make all drugs and tests needed to implement TPT accessible and affordable for those in need.

TB was only recently surpassed by COVID-19 as the world’s number one infectious disease killer. In 2019, TB claimed the lives of 1.4 million people and more than 10 million people fell ill. While treating people who are currently sick with TB is essential, another important measure to control and reverse the tide of the global TB burden is to promptly identify people at risk and prevent them from developing the disease through preventive treatment or TPT. TPT involves providing anti-TB drugs to family members and other close contacts of people sick with TB, to people with HIV or other conditions that weaken their immune system or to people otherwise at-risk, including people who are incarcerated. This preventive treatment will prevent people with latent TB (someone infected with TB, but not yet sick, contagious or showing symptoms) from developing full blown TB that could ultimately not only make them seriously ill, but also infect others. Scale-up of TPT is even more critical in the context of COVID-19. Urgent action is required to reverse the negative impact of COVID-19 on TB control.