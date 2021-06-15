Cavai appoints Andreas Akesson as Commercial Director for Spain, Portugal and Latin America
The appointment comes as the conversational cloud enjoys a strong growth trajectory in these regionsLONDON, UK, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cavai, the leading conversational advertising cloud has appointed Andreas Akesson as commercial director for Spain, Portugal and Latin America, to spearhead further growth in these regions.
Andreas will work out of Barcelona, having already enjoyed a highly successful partnership with Cavai as a reseller, at B4Bind.
A true industry veteran, Andreas was involved in the first Spanish search engine, Olé, as well developing Autoscout24 Spain, and founded his own media agency, Active Internet Consulting SL, having helped a number of leading digital companies to enter Spanish, European and South American markets with great success. He will now lead the commercial development for Cavai in the regions of Spain, Portugal and Latin America.
Andreas is also Associate Professor, Programmatic & Digital Advertising, at The Valley Digital Business School. In addition, he has worked as Enterprise Sales Director at Adform, and has managed the acceleration of a number of businesses including Headway Digital, later acquired by EntraVision.com; StickyADS.tv, acquired by Comcast’s ad server division, FreeWheel; and Criteo – to name but a few.
Steffen Svartberg, founder and CEO of Cavai, comments: “A highly experienced and customer-centric ad tech professional, with incredible drive and passion for building meaningful solutions, Andreas is also supremely well connected.
At a time when we are seeing strong appetite for conversational advertising in Spain and Portugal - whilst working on major deals in Latin America - I have absolutely no doubt that Andreas will help us foster even stronger relationships within these attractive and forward-looking markets, having already managed campaigns with brands such as Barceló, GHD, Toyota and Volkswagen for Cavai. A well-known and highly regarded expert in the digital landscape, he is as strategic as he is charismatic – a rare find.”
Andreas adds: “Having worked in the digital and adtech space for as long as it has existed, I am looking forward to acting as a catalyst for Cavai as it furthers its mission to deliver market-leading, conversational formats for brands, agencies and publishers – delivering impact at scale across these exciting and diverse markets.”. My DNA has always been to be a person that talks a lot, so conversational advertising just comes naturally to me.”
In the coming months, Akesson will be building out a Cavai team in the region. The first position he will be looking to fill is a dedicated sales executive to run the agency business in Madrid.
About Cavai
Cavai is the leading global conversational advertising cloud working closely with brands, publishers and agencies to enable conversational experiences through Cavai´s proprietary ad cloud technology.
Founded in 2018, Cavai helps marketers deliver conversational ad experiences in programmatic and social buys in the same way as they would normally deliver banners and video ads. Across Europe, Cavai clients are already experiencing 10 - 20X ROI through their conversational advertising campaigns. With offices across Oslo, Stockholm, Helsinki, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Munich, Barcelona, London, New York, Seattle, Montreal and Singapore, Cavai supports leading global brands and publishers in conversational advertising.
www.cavai.com
