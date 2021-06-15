Inskin Media makes strategic hires as it furthers its mission to maximise attention and impact in digital campaigns
EINPresswire.com/ -- Inskin Media, which specialises in multi-screen, high impact digital brand advertising, has made two key appointments as it continues its global expansion.
Dominic Tillson returns as Marketing Director, having previously spent eight years at Inskin, building up the business development and insights functions. Having previously led the marketing and insights team at Inskin, Tillson moved to industry body, the IAB, in 2019 as Head of Industry Initiatives. Prior to this, he held roles at Microsoft, Orange, Bebo and BBC Worldwide.
Dom’s focus at Inskin will be to continue to drive the company’s mission to highlight the importance of attention and creativity, educating the industry and powering it with insights to further grow the high impact digital sector.
He comments: “While I expanded my understanding of the wider digital marketing ecosystem at the IAB, working with leading players in the ad tech, mobile, DOOH and CTV ecosystems, I’m thrilled to be back at Inskin Media as growing numbers of clients benefit from its unique solutions and its sustainable approach to impactful, digital communications.”
Meanwhile Fiona Maynard joins as Commercial Manager, having led creative cross-platform partnerships for Reach across Group M agencies, with responsibility for all partnership business as Agency Partnerships Manager.
Fiona has extensive experience working across premium publisher environments, from Condé Nast International through to Reach’s national and regional portfolio – during a time when both transitioned to digital-first businesses.
She says: “Having worked extensively in publishing, I am delighted to help Inskin Media’s clients develop multi-platform, creative solutions which cut through the noise online, thanks to its unique formats and its consultative and customer-centric approach.”
Matthew Newcomb, CEO, Inskin Media adds: “We are delighted to have Fiona join us and to have industry veteran, Dom return – both will help us immeasurably in our mission to improve the effectiveness of advertising. Fiona brings with her a wealth of understanding of the importance of contextual relevance, engagement and brand safety for clients, and along with Dom she will help us as we continue to help publishers and brands turbocharge the effectiveness of digital campaigns.”
Inskin Media partners with 260 publishers, works with over 1,000 blue-chip brand clients and delivers campaigns to more than 2,000 premium websites, globally.
For more information: commercial@inskinmedia.com
About Inskin Media
Inskin Media delivers high impact digital advertising across more than 2000 premium websites globally, working with 260 publishers and more than 1000 leading brands. The powerful, impactful rich-media formats command attention on any device through eye-catching creative that blends seamlessly with each individual environment.
Standardisation technology ensures every ad works perfectly, regardless of platform, media or design, simplifying the process for brands and agencies keen to take advantage of these hugely memorable and powerfully effective advertising opportunities.
Founded in the UK in 2009, Inskin Media now operates internationally, with 8 offices around the globe.
