PsychConnectOnline by Privy Oasis, LLC is Transforming Both Psychiatric Industry and Patients’ Lives

SOUTHLAKE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- PsychConnectOnline is pleased to announce it is aiming to transform the psychiatric industry by providing 100% virtual medication management and therapy services for clients of all ages. The company also throws mental health treat parties, brunches, companionship letters for a favorite family pet, has a media talk-show and does community engagement activities, come into the home to mitigate and educate kids and teens through crisis, and so much more.PsychConnectOnline, by Privy Oasis, LLC is a virtual space that connects patients with online psychiatry services to provide mental health treatment from the comfort of their own home. The company connects its concierge clients to Psychological Wellness, Virtual Psychotherapy, and Virtual Psychiatric Medication Management services with the aim of helping clients increase self-actualization in life, relationships, and goal setting. PsychConnectOnline was founded by Dr. Taaka Cash, a Nurse Practitioner and the first African American woman to receive the Dallas Minority Business Award in the State of Texas.PsychConnectOnline was founded by Dr. Taaka Cash in 2013, she holds a Doctorate of Nursing Practice and Masters of Science in Nursing from the prestigious Vanderbilt University in Nashville, TN. She is board certified as a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner through the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). Her resume is awe inspiring and supports her scholastic achievements and expertise in the field of psychiatry. She has spoken in crowds of thousands, and she is well on her way to being the next big expert personality in mental health media and transforming lives through her TeaTalkWithTaaka campaign.Dr. Taaka Cash was the first African American woman as a Doctorate Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner to receive the Dallas Minority Business Award in the State of Texas and she was chosen as one of Dallas Texas most powerful women in business. Her clients, community, peers, colleagues, and the many she has met around the world speak so highly of her. She is well respected in the field of psychiatry and in the world of nursing.“Many of our clients believe they are broken and that there is no hope,” says Dr. Cash. “Our goal is to help patients to understand this certainly isn’t the case and that they have a multitude of resources to support their mental health and to live a more full and enjoyable life. Through convenient online access to comprehensive, high-quality behavioral health care, our clients have every opportunity to improve their mental health and wellness from the comfort of their own living room. I want each client to remember that calm is a super power and that they are not broken””PsychConnectOnline offers professional services for a wide variety of mental health disorders, including:• Child and adolescent disorders• ADHD• Anxiety and panic disorders• Anger management• Bipolar disorders• Depression• Eating disorders• Self-harm disorders• Grief and bereavement• Relationship transitions• OCD• And more!For more information about PsychConnectOnline, or to book a free 15-minute consultation, please visit www.psychconnectonline.com About PsychConnectOnlinePsychConnectOnline serves clients in the states of Texas, California, Delaware, Oregon, Colorado, Montana, and more. The company’s aim is to support individuals, families, communities, and organizations to increase their access to mental health care in a convenient way – using a secure HIPAA-compliant telepsychiatry platform right from the comfort of their own home.The company’s team includes professional and compassionate board-certified psychiatrists, psychiatric nurse practitioners, and psychologists.