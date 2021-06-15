Decaf Coffee Market Worth $ 21.45 Billion by 2025 at 6.9% CAGR- Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Decaf Coffee Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Type (Arabica, Robusta and others), Category (Organic and Conventional), Form (Whole, Ground [Instant Coffee Powder and Portioned Coffee] and others), Distribution Channel (Store-Based [Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and others] and Non-Store-Based) and Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Decaf Coffee Market - Information by Type, Category, Form, Distribution Channel and Region - Forecast till 2025” the market is forecasted to touch USD 21.45 Billion, at a 6.9% CAGR by 2025.

Rise in Organic Decaf Coffee Producers to Impact Market

The culture of sipping coffee for proactive performance is observed as significant cause for the large-scale sales of coffee. However, the growing popularity of decaf coffee has increased eventually. The surge in awareness about harmful effects of caffeine, especially among millennials and professionals, is identified as potential cause that can drive the decaf coffee market. High overconsumption of caffeine can result in high blood pressure, discomfort, and increased anxiety. Thus, beverage producers are introducing products with different percentage of coffee or no caffein in beverages offering better consumer convenience increases, the decaf coffee market can rise at decent pace. Moreover, the upscaling demand for organic coffee in the market can open several opportunities for decaf coffee market in the study period.

Kraft Heinz Company (US)

Colombian Brew Ground Coffee (Colombia)

Don Pablo Coffee (US)

Cravium Foods LLP (India)

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (US)

Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland)

Lifeboost Coffee (US)

Kicking Horse Coffee Co. Ltd. (Canada)

Fresh Roasted Coffee LLC (US)

Volcanica Coffee, LLC (Costa Rica)

Eight O’Clock Coffee Company (US)

Luigi Lavazza S.P.A. (Italy)

Koffee Kult (US)

Cafedirect PLC (UK)

Grindhouse Coffee Roasters (UK)

The existence of a large number of players catering to the upscaling demand for decaf coffee and increase in investment done by players to expand their product portfolio are expected to earn considerable revenue for the market in the near future. High competition among these key companies due to product innovation in terms of flavors, packaging, and ingredients can contribute to the expansion of customer base that can drive the decaf coffee market growth.

Growth Opportunities in the Market:

Increasing popularity of arabica coffee: Increasing concerns regarding consumer health are driving the adoption of arabica coffee worldwide. Arabica coffee has more lipids, vitamins, and minerals than other types of coffee. Arabica beans also have more natural sugar content than robust coffee beans. Consumer preference for sweet flavors over bitter flavors is likely to accelerate the growth of the arabica segment during the forecast period.

Inclination towards Ground Coffee Encourages Considerable Sales: The dominance of ground coffee form due to their ease and convenience of brewing have resulted in the considerable rise in sales of ground decaf coffee. In addition, the size uniformity in ground coffee powder is observed to play a vital role in the making of ground coffee as the geometry of the particle aids in macerating the flavor. The growing popularity of decaf coffee taste among people can promote the market during the study tenure.

Market Restraints:

The availability of convenient substitutes can restrain the market upsurge.

Decaf Coffee Market Segmentation

The segment analysis of the global decaf coffee market is based on type, category, distribution channel, and form.

The type-based segments of the global decaf coffee market are robusta and arabica.

The category-based segments of the deaf coffee market are conventional and organic.

The form-based segments of the market are whole and ground. The distribution channel-based segments of the decaf coffee market are store-based and non-store based.

Arabica Type Segment to Gain Traction

The arabica type segment is expected to gain considerable traction in the review period. The surge in disposable incomes and increasing demand for sweet coffee are causes that are expected to drive the arabica decaf coffee market. MRFR analysis reveals that the segment can register the highest CAGR in the review period. The robusta coffee segment is likely to surge at decent pace due to the easy availability at comparatively lower rates over the arabica type. The segment is expected to garner the largest market share of the worldwide decaf coffee market.

Organic Category Segment to Earn High Revenue

The organic category segment is likely to garner decent revenue by end of the analysis period. The rise in demand for organic products due to the spreading awareness about the harmful impact of pesticides on health in case of conventional farming can boost the sales for organic decaf coffee. The organic segment is likely to exhibit a high CAGR in the analysis period. The conventional segment can also earn considerable profit due to the easy purchase benefit of conventional coffee.

Ground Form Coffee to Gain Popularity

The ground coffee segment is likely to thrive in the coming period due to the increasing demand for convenience products. The introduction of modern brewing technologies and the growing popularity of grounded decaf coffee among the consumers can favor the market. The convenience and ease of brewing, along with the expanding consumer base is expected to earn high revenue for the decaf coffee market in study tenure.

Non-Store Distribution Channel Segment to Lead

The store-based segments of the decaf coffee market is expected to earn high revenue in the review period. The segment analyses supermarkets and hypermarkets under the segment, along with retail stores and specialty stores. MRFR study states that the specialty stores segment can dominate the market through the analysis period.

The non-store-based segment of the market studies selling of products online and several e-commerce portals that offer varieties of solutions providing consumers with choices. Thus, the growing e-commerce business is likely to cause the non-store segment gain leverage over another.

APAC Decaf Coffee Market to Rise at Decent Pace

In North America, the decaf coffee market is likely to gain considerable revenue owing to the easy availability of multiple decaf coffee at affordable prices. In Asia Pacific, the decaf coffee market is expected to register the highest CAGR in forecast tenure. The growing preference for decaf coffee among youth is likely to bolster the market rise in the years ahead.

