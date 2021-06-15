Foreign Minister Motegi's Letter of Condolence on the passing away of Ambassador Ngoma of the Republic of Congo

On June 14, Foreign Minister MOTEGI Toshimitsu sent a letter of condolence to H.E. Mr. Jean-Claude GAKOSSO, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Francophonie and Congolese Abroad of the Republic of Congo, on the passing away on June 13 of H.E. Mr. Félix NGOMA, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Congo to Japan, read as follows:

“His Excellency Mr. Jean-Claude GAKOSSO, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Francophonie and Congolese Abroad of the Republic of Congo,

I would like to express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family and to the Government and people of the Republic of Congo on the passing away of Ambassador Félix Ngoma. Since his arrival as Ambassador to Japan in 2018, Ambassador Ngoma had contributed greatly to the development of bilateral relations between Japan and the Republic of Congo. Your Excellency attended the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 7) held in August 2019 and contributed to the success of the conference, during which the Foreign Ministers of our both countries agreed to strengthen our bilateral relations. I believe that this was also thanks to the dedicated efforts of Ambassador Ngoma.

Paying tribute to Ambassador Ngoma in memory of his achievements during his lifetime, I pray for the repose of his soul.

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan MOTEGI Toshimitsu”