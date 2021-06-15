Medical Marijuana Card Certification Provider Announces Presence in Alabama

/EIN News/ -- Frederick, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Health Docs, which is based in Frederick, MD, is happy to announce that they are ready to offer medical marijuana card pre-qualification services online in the state of Alabama. They are offering telemedicine consultations for free to educate people and help patients get information about the program. They have their own patient care specialists who will be evaluating each patient through a scheduled online video conference to determine their eligibility for the upcoming Alabama medical marijuana program. Once the state registry opens in the next year, a Green Health doctor will see the patients again to certify them if they qualify. Patients who end up not qualifying for the program will get a 100 percent refund. Those interested in an Alabama marijuana card can check out their website at: GreenHealthDocs.com/alabama-medical-marijuana-card-online/

Dr. Anand Dugar, owner of Green Health Docs, says, “No matter where you live in Alabama, our patient care specialists can help you find out if you will qualify for an Alabama marijuana card online. Our team offers medical marijuana pre-qualification evaluations online via telemedicine. We can review your medical documentation and overall health to determine if you will be approved by our doctor once the program is up and running. Our goal is to make sure you feel completely prepared and confident for when the time comes to get your Alabama medical marijuana card.”

Getting pre-qualified for an Alabama medical marijuana card online can be done in two simple steps. The first step is to schedule an appointment for an evaluation with the Green Health Docs patient care specialist using an online form or by calling them by phone or texting them. They will be sending the patient a short intake form in the confirmation email. The second step is to get in contact with one of their patient care specialists. Patients can simply get access to the specialist through a link in the appointment confirmation email that gives access to their virtual waiting room.

The patient care specialist will begin the video call and evaluate the patient based on current health condition, past medical history, and any documentation that the patient is able to provide to determine if they will qualify for a medical marijuana card. If approved, the specialist will issue the patient a pre-qualification form on the same day and then reach out to the patient as soon as it’s time to schedule his or her follow-up visit with their doctor. Once the state registry for medical marijuana is open and the patient is approved by their doctor, the patient will be able to receive their official medical card and begin accessing dispensaries.

For a particular individual to be considered pre-qualified as a medical marijuana patient, he or she must be diagnosed with at least one of the following state-approved qualifying medical conditions: anxiety or panic disorder; autism spectrum disorder (ASD); cancer; chronic or intractable pain; Crohn’s disease; epilepsy or seizure disorder; fibromyalgia; HIV / AIDS; menopause or premenstrual syndrome; persistent nausea (except nausea related to pregnancy or cannabis use-disorders); post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); sleep disorders; spasticity (associated with ALS, MS, or spinal cord injuries); terminal illness; and Tourette’s syndrome.

There are several primary benefits of having an Alabama medical marijuana card. First is legal protection. Medical marijuana patients in Alabama will be legally able to possess and consume medical marijuana products. Individuals without a card who are caught with cannabis may face fines or even severe legal penalties.

A second benefit is guidance from healthcare and industry professionals. As a medical patient, he or she will have access to the professional opinion of the Green Health doctors and staff as well as dispensary agents regarding what strains, forms, and dosages of marijuana may work best for a particular patient. This helps ensure the patient would be getting the best possible care using medical marijuana.

A third benefit is access to dispensaries. Only Alabama patients who have been certified by a medical marijuana doctor will be able to have access to dispensaries once they begin to open in the state of Alabama. Dispensaries will most likely begin opening sometime in late 2022. Green Health Docs will keep their patients up to date with the latest dispensary information.

Those who are interested in getting Alabama medical marijuana cards can check out the Green Health Docs website or view the company's Facebook page, or contact them on the phone or through email.

