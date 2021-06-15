Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 571 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,773 in the last 365 days.

OXOS Medical Brings Revolutionary Radiographic Technology to Pediatrics with Additional FDA Clearance of the Micro C

Two children looking at x-rays.

Samuel Pallotta and Grace Gleason learn about the Micro C.

Image of pediatric foot with shoe on. Shows laces and sole of foot as well as bones.

X-Ray image of a child's foot.

Product shot of Micro C Emitter and Detector

Micro C M01

OXOS's unique patented positioning system gives providers a safer radiographic imaging device for use with the most vulnerable populations.

Do my shoes have bones?”
— Samuel Pallotta, age 6.
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OXOSⓇ Medical (OXOS) announces that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued 510(k) clearance for the company to market its Micro CⓇ Medical Imaging System, a handheld dynamic digital radiography (DDR) system, for use in pediatric radiography.

Medical x-ray imaging is necessary to accurately diagnose and treat a variety of conditions, but exposure to ionizing radiation must be kept especially low in children. The FDA recommends that pediatric medical x-ray imaging exams use the lowest radiation dose necessary and efforts should be made to minimize risk by reducing unnecessary exposure to ionizing radiation, especially in pediatric populations.

“Radiation exposure is a major concern in pediatric imaging, and it’s something I focus on intently for both my younger patients and my children,” says Dr. Gregory Kolovich, a practicing orthopedic surgeon and OXOS Medical’s Chief Medical Officer. “With the Micro C, I can be sure that I am exposing my youngest patients to the absolute lowest dose possible while still getting the image quality I need to make an accurate diagnosis.”

Legacy x-ray machines are large, bulky, and generally lead to higher radiation exposures. The fixed geometry of these machines makes it difficult to accurately position and impossible to reduce exposure to the lowest amount when imaging pediatric patients. Radiation doses vary widely, even for the same examinations performed by x-ray machines with similar x-ray detectors. Small shifts can cause drastic changes in the dose delivered to the patient, adding unnecessary risk for vulnerable pediatric patients. The patented Micro C No-Fire positioning system allows operators to safely adjust positioning to capture the exact image without wasted radiation.

“The untethered design of the Micro C allows providers to reduce dose in ways that are simply not possible with other solutions,” explains Evan Ruff, Chief Executive Officer. “Existing machines often expose pediatric patients to 10 times the dose of the Micro C, so we’re very excited to offer this low dose and safe imaging technology to providers nationwide.”

With this latest FDA clearance, OXOS Medical continues on the path to deploying Micro C technology wherever care is needed. OXOS enables anyone anywhere to access radiologic diagnostics at the point of care, expanding availability and changing the way healthcare is delivered.

The Micro C is available now with additional information available on the OXOS website.

Caroline Willcoxon
OXOS Medical, Inc.
+1 855-733-9729
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

OXOS Medical Brings Revolutionary Radiographic Technology to Pediatrics with Additional FDA Clearance of the Micro C

Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.