itsWoop Technologies Enters Retail Auto; Solving a Problem as Old as Insurance
The plug-in program connects with established customer communications to provide dealerships with a new revenue stream, while enhancing the customer experience.PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- itsWoop Technologies LLC, Philadelphia’s insurance technology start-up, announced the launch of its new Insurance Delivered program. As an easy plug-in addition to any car dealership’s established customer communications, the program provides dealerships with a new revenue stream, while enhancing the customer experience.
Insurance Delivered takes advantage of the long-accepted practice that car buyers show proof of auto insurance before they drive the vehicle home. Instead of placing that burden on the car buyer or dealership sales representative, itsWoop Technologies easily integrates Insurance Delivered into the scheduled delivery process.
Eric Foster, one of itsWoop Technologies’ Co-Founders, explained that their car dealership partners were enthusiastic to implement a program which demands absolutely no training, and makes a significant contribution to their bottom line as a new revenue source:
“The beauty of it, is that our technology doesn’t disrupt a dealer’s established sales process. It even saves time by allowing customers to update their insurance while they’re still home, before they even come back into the dealership or have the car delivered to their house”
Mr. Foster noted that the idea of injecting part of their proven technology was key to the Insurance Delivered program’s success.
“Our technology allows customers to easily compare coverage across multiple insurance companies, so they know they aren’t getting overcharged when they add the new vehicle to their current policy. We’ve found that on average, 80% of people who use the Insurance Delivered program can save on their insurance costs. The process is highly automated, quick, and easy, but the best part is that we deliver real, actionable quotes.”
The company stated that Insurance Delivered would be offered exclusively through their retail auto partnerships.
For more information, visit itswoop.com or contact info@itswoop.com.
About itsWoop Technologies LLC
itsWoop Technologies provides plug-in technology that enables businesses to offer embedded home and auto insurance solutions. Along with its sister company, Woop Insurance Agency, itsWoop Technologies enables digital-first customers to obtain bindable home, auto, renters, condo quotes, and creative B2B structures that allow businesses to own a new, recurring source of revenue.
