Converted Paper Products Market Grows Through Online Shopping Platforms

The Business Research Company’s Converted Paper Products Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing demand for online shopping is expected to help the converted paper products manufacturing market grow. Manufacturers can now sell their products on a larger platform than before, which will increase their customer base geographically, driving the growth of the converted paper products manufacturing market. In countries such as India, for instance, e-commerce portals have boosted the sales of paper products manufacturers by giving larger exposure to producers who were confined to one geography where their respective community was located.

Major companies in the converted paper products manufacturing industry include Georgia-Pacific Corporation, International Paper Company, Kimberly Clark Corporation, Tetra Laval Group, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget.

The converted paper product market consists of sales of converted paper products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce converted paper products from other paper and paper board products. The converted paper products include paperboard and corrugated boxes, paper bags, stationery, sanitary paper products, and other products (crepe paper, die-cut paper for non-office use, and molded pulp products).

The global converted paper products market is expected to grow from $483.2 billion in 2020 to $510.7 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The converted paper products manufacturing market size is expected to reach $632.3 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

Asia Pacific is the largest region in the global converted paper products market, accounting for 34% of the market in 2020. North America is the second largest region, accounting for 27% of the global converted paper products market. Africa was the smallest region in the global converted paper products market.

The global converted paper products market is segmented by type into paperboard container, sanitary paper product, stationery products, paper bag and coated and treated paper, all other converted paper products and by end-use into packaging & wrapping, food service, printing, others.

Subsegments covered are corrugated and solid fiber box, folding paperboard box, other paperboard container, toilet roll, kitchen towel, hand towel, facial tissues, napkins, other sanitary paper product.

Converted Paper Products Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides converted paper products market overview, forecast converted paper products market size and growth for the whole market, converted paper products market segments, and geographies, converted paper products market trends, converted paper products market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

