Trauma nurse Valerio Pizzoferrato approaches an incredible 20 years of commitment as a volunteer for the American Red Cross.
Healthcare consultant and trauma nurse Valerio Pizzoferrato is a leading authority on analyzing, developing, and implementing crucial patient care systems. He's also fast on the approach to an incredible 20 years of commitment as an American Red Cross volunteer.
"I'm extremely proud to have served as a volunteer staff member for the American Red Cross since 2003," reveals Valerio Pizzoferrato. Born and raised in Paris, France, Pizzoferrato credits his multicultural upbringing with his love of food, languages, travel, and art. "It's also to thank in no small part for my continued love of adventure," he adds.
Beyond his passion for adventure, food, languages, travel, and art, Pizzoferrato is similarly enthusiastic about fashion, soccer, skiing, and Formula One international auto racing.
Paris-born Pizzoferrato is a graduate of Columbia University. It's from the private Ivy League research institution in New York City that the trauma nurse and healthcare consultant holds a master's degree in human biology. He's now been employed in his current role since 2012.
Elsewhere, the Columbia graduate has, to date, lent his support to the amazing efforts of the American Red Cross for almost 19 years. "I pride myself on my ability to work with others from diverse backgrounds," says Pizzoferrato. "I also strive to lead, inspire, and be a role model in my community," he adds.
Valerio Pizzoferrato believes, he goes on to point out, in constantly pushing to be the very best at what he does. "However, it's important to remember to pause from time to time and to be grateful for my faith and the opportunities that I've had in life," remarks the healthcare consultant and trauma nurse.
Valerio Pizzoferrato praised for professionalism and warmth
Valerio Pizzoferrato's colleagues have praised the healthcare consultant and trauma nurse for his combination of professionalism and warmth in his career efforts.
For the past 12 months or more, Pizzoferrato has worked tirelessly to assist hospitals across the country amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "Since earlier last year, I've assisted hospitals around the country during surges in COVID cases," the healthcare consultant and trauma nurse reveals, "and continue to do so as necessary."
Most recently, Pizzoferrato has been on hand to assist with staff relief and COVID-19 vaccinations. A lifelong fan of Formula One racing, he's now looking forward, he reports, to heading to Monaco, a favorite holiday destination of his, to enjoy next year's annual Grand Prix.
It's here that the healthcare professional further delights in partaking in his love of skiing, typically returning to the sovereign city-state on the French Riviera every two years. A testament to his adventure-seeking nature, Pizzoferrato particularly enjoys cross-country and so-called heli-skiing in the resorts of Alpes-Maritimes, he says.
An avid world traveler, Valerio Pizzoferrato has also spent time in Africa, where he's helped build hospitals alongside a number of local charities and other good causes.
